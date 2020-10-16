Central Bank warns consumers about eight firms operating without authorisation

Personal Finance
Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions
Q My neighbour runs a business out of his home, which he started about three years ago. I haven't minded up until now, but since his return to work after Covid, he has acquired a massive van, which he parks in our shared driveway. It makes parking my car very difficult - he told me just to park on the road, but I don't see why I should. In addition, he has installed a storage facility against our joint back wall, which is causing a shadow across my decking. It is very intrusive. What are my rights without falling out?