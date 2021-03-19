Central Bank warns about five unauthorised firms offering loans

CONSUMERS have been warned by the Central Bank about five unauthorised firms offering loans to people.

It is a criminal office for an unauthorised firm or person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation, the regulator said.

Last week it warned about four unauthorised firms offering loans.

In its latest warning notice, the Central Bank said Quick Loans Ireland was advertising loans on its website but it holds no authorisation from the Central Bank as a retail credit firm.

It had a website at Quickloansireland.com but this is no longer available.

Likewise, Onehourloan was offering loans at Onehourloan.net but the website is no longer available, the regulator said. It is not authorised by the Central Bank to provide financial services.

The website of Fouchard Credit, at Fouchardcredit.com, is still available, but it is not authorised by the Central Bank to provide financial services.

The unauthorised Cheetah Money has cloned the trading name and details and Companies Registration Office number and address of a firm which is an approved distributor of a legitimate firm authorised by the Central Bank.

The Cheetah Money (Clone) (Ireland) websites at Cheetahmoney.org and Cheetahmoney.wixsite.com/loans are no longer operational.

The firm has also cloned the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) registration details of the same distributor and legitimate firm authorised by the FCA in the UK.

The firm has also cloned the details of HSBC Bank Plc which is a legitimate firm authorised by both the Central Bank of Ireland and the FCA in the UK, the Central Bank here said.

Last week it warned that The Loans Tree, Vera Loans, Leading Lends, and Direct Lends had no authorisation from it to operate here.

Consumers were told that if they deal with a firm that is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Anyone who wants to contact the Central Bank with information on any unauthorised firm or person can telephone (01) 224 4000.

This line is also available to the public to check if a firm is authorised.

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website at CentralBank.ie.

