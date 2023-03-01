Central Bank has ‘failed’ mortgage holders trapped by vultures, TDs told

THE Central Bank has come in for heavy criticism over the treatment of people whose loans were sold to vulture funds.

Advocates for mortgage holders told the Oireachtas Finance Committee the regulator has “failed miserably” to protect these people, who are now being denied the option to fix their mortgage rates and are being charged 8pc in interest.

Trapped borrowers have been let down by the Central Bank because it encouraged the banks to sell non-performing loans, the committee was told.

This is despite the fact that large numbers of the mortgages had been given split arrangements, with a portion of the loan warehoused to be paid later.

Lenders had initially told those with a split mortgage they were not regarded as having a non-performing loan.

Financial adviser Padraic Kissane told the committee banks had tried to argue the case against these loans being classified as non-performing.

He said many of the borrowers with split mortgages “had arrangements that were working perfectly, only for these loans to be sold”.

Co-founder Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation David Hall told the TDs and senators the Central Bank has “failed miserably” to protect these mortgage prisoners. “The Central Bank has a key role in protecting consumers and they have failed miserably.

“The Central Bank is conflicted in protecting banks and vultures and is too caught up in their regulation to be independent in trying to protect consumers,” Mr Hall said.

He claimed the borrowers were being tortured by the vulture funds that own the loans.

“Vultures have and continue to torture those in mortgage arrears. Many have been engaging with, or should I say trying to engage with, vultures to try and come to some resolution with their mortgage arrears.”

Around 113,000 borrowers who took out their loans years ago with mainstream banks, and who later fell into difficulty, had their mortgages taken over by vulture funds.

Central Bank executives have told the committee recently that 38,000 of these mortgage holders are on variable rates that have gone up each time the European Central Bank has hiked its rates.

They are unable to switch lender as they are regarded as having a bad credit history, and the vulture owners of the loans won’t offer fixed rates.

Mr Kissane, who helped expose the tracker scandal, said vultures that own the loans may be in breach of the mortgage contracts by failing to offer fixed rates.

He said it was an implied term of the contracts that the borrowers entered into when they took out their mortgages that fixed rates would be offered.

“The customer entered the contract with a clear expectation that both fixed and variable rate options would be available through the life of the loan and both types of interest rates were available up to and including until the loan was sold.

“Indeed, the originating bank still offers both fixed and variable rates as options of interest rates,” he said.

Consumer advocate Brendan Burgess, of the Askaboutmoney.com website, said the vultures had passed on the last five ECB rate rises.

But the problem was that the rates being charged to people whose mortgages were managed by the likes of Pepper were already “artificially high” before the ECB stated hiking rates.

When the mortgages were sold the Central Bank and the Minister for Finance at the time, Paschal Donohoe, said that customers’ terms and conditions would not be changed by having their mortgages sold to vulture funds.

The clear implication was that they would be no worse off as a result of the sale, Mr Burgess told the committee.

“I pointed out, at the time, that under the terms and conditions, the vulture funds could charge non-tracker customers whatever rate they liked but the Central Bank said that there was no evidence that they were doing this.

“This is what is now happening,” he said.

Mr Burgess said vulture funds should be forced to offer the same mortgage lending rates as those offered by the bank that sold the loans.

He said vulture-owned variable rate mortgages were being charged up to 3 percentage points more than other lenders are charging.

A customer with a €200,000 mortgage who pays an additional 3 percentage points is paying €6,000 a year more in interest, he said.