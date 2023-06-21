Central Bank ‘fast asleep’ over plight of mortgage prisoners

Mortgage Arrears Campaigner David Hall and mortgage prisoner James Byrne pictured outside Dail Eireann before appearing at the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Vulture Funds. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The Central Bank has been accused of being “fast asleep” when it comes to helping mortgage prisoners whose loans were sold to vulture funds.

Mortgage arrears campaigner David Hall also told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that the Central Bank is conflicted because it encouraged banks to sell non-performing loans to vulture funds, but also has a role protecting consumers.

The committee heard from two separate homeowners – Cork-based Grainne Irwin and Dublin man Jimmy Byrne – whose loans were sold to funds, with the mortgages now managed by Pepper Finance.

They explained that they both engaged with their bank, Permanent TSB, and faced up to their financial challenges.

They were both offered a restructuring of their repayments, but despite keeping to the agreed terms their loans were sold to vulture funds.

Vulture funds charge mortgage rates for some of their customers that are double the rates charged by banks. Some customers are paying interest of more than 9pc.

The customers are known as mortgage prisoners because they cannot fix or move lenders, so have to accept any rates they are being charged.

It is estimated that around 38,000 mortgage accounts sold to vulture funds are vulnerable to rising mortgage rates.

Ms Irwin told the committee she and her husband, who have three children, were offered a split mortgage by Permanent TSB when she lost her job. This is where payments are made on part of the home-loan, with part of the mortgage put to one side to be paid later.

The mortgage was subsequently sold to a vulture, and is managed by Pepper, and now they are paying an interest rate of 7.25pc on the active part of their mortgage.

They have made missed a payment on the active part of the mortgage.

Ms Irwin told the politicians she estimated the difference between the interest rate she is paying and a conventional bank interest rate means the couple will end up paying €48,000 more over the life of the loan.

“That is how much extra a vulture fund is costing us.”

She said: “We want to fix but they won’t look at anything like that.”

The Cork woman said her husband left the house at 5.25 every morning for work, and the family were determined to keep their home.

“We were sold down the river by our bank. We do not deserve to be ripped off by a vulture fund,” she said.

Mr Byrne said Pepper and the vulture owner of the loan wouldn’t offer him a fixed rate.

He said his mortgage had also been sold a few years after he was offered a split mortgage. This was offered to them because his wife had lost her job during the financial crash.

He asked Pepper who owns his loan.

“They would not say how much they paid for it. They would not say how owns it.”

Mr Byrne, who has worked for Dublin Bus for 20 years, said: “I don’t want to be treated any differently to anyone else. We are just looking for fairness. We are looking for a fixed rate, at a fair rate.”

Mr Hall, of the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation, said his group was getting multiple queries a day from homeowners crippled by high interest rates being charged by vulture funds.

“Many are asking who is actually in charge? The Central Bank? Dáil Éireann, or the banks and vultures, again?”

He told the TDs and senators that tens of thousands of mortgages have been sold to vultures without their owners’ consent.

In some cases it is unknown who owns the mortgage now.

“These customers have exhausted their own financial reserves having been gouged by high interest rates – the Central Bank is fast asleep and horrifically conflicted,” he claimed.

This is a reference to the fact that banks were encouraged by the regulator to clean up their mortgage books by selling non-performing loans, while the Central Bank also has a consumer protection remit.

“The Central Bank’s definition of non-preforming loans and their capital policy has caused much of this pain for mortgage holders who have been sold.

“They [the Central Bank] remain silent on any help to those affected and are in my view not fit for purpose to protect consumers.”

He asked whether there was a plan to help the next wave of mortgage customers who are set to fall into arrears.