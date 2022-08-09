| 12.7°C Dublin

Central Bank could regulate operators of ATMs amid fears over access to cash

Three out of four ATMs have been sold by banks

Charlie Weston and Jon Ihle

The Government is to consider giving the Central Bank powers to regulate the operators of ATMs.

It comes after concerns were raised by the Central Bank that three out of every four ATMs in Ireland are now owned and operated by unregulated cash distribution companies due to a massive shift towards outsourcing by retail banks.

