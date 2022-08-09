Central Bank could regulate operators of ATMs amid fears over access to cash

The Government is to consider giving the Central Bank powers to regulate the operators of ATMs.

It comes after concerns were raised by the Central Bank that three out of every four ATMs in Ireland are now owned and operated by unregulated cash distribution companies due to a massive shift towards outsourcing by retail banks.

By the end of 2022, just 25pc of the country’s ATM networks will belong to the banking system, down from 100pc bank ownership in 2015.

Bank of Ireland and AIB have sold a combined 1,200 ATMs to unregulated operators in the past three years.

It has emerged an ATM has been taken out of the Dáil, with the operator saying just €200 was withdrawn from it in one four-week period last year. Operator Brink’s told the Oireachtas it would continue to provide a serviced ATM only if it agrees to a four-year contract worth about €38,000, The Sunday Times reported.

In December 2020, Bank of Ireland sold 700 non-branch ATMs to Euronet, one of the biggest operators of cash machines here.

At the time, Euronet gave a three-year commitment not to introduce new fees for using the ATMs.

In 2018 Ulster Bank sold cash machines it operated under the EasyCash name in 400 stores in Ireland to Euronet.

AIB sold a network of more than 500 non-branch ATMs to Brink’s in 2020.

This situation is ‘posing challenges to access to cash for consumers’, the Central Bank said

At the time, Brink’s boss Doug Pertz promised that bank customers here “will receive the same level of service without incurring any additional fees or charges when using our ATMs”.

In a submission to the Department of Finance’s Retail Banking Review, the Central Bank said the sale of so many ATMs to unregulated operators meant that cash distribution and fulfilment was now dominated by companies that the Central Bank does

not oversee.

This situation is “posing challenges to access to cash for consumers”, the Central Bank said.

The submission, which was drafted before last month’s furore over AIB’s decisions to scrap cash services and take out ATMs at 70 of its branches, warns that growing barriers customers face in accessing basic banking services are raising “significant social

policy challenges”.

AIB was forced to reverse its decision after a massive backlash. The bank had claimed that there had been a 36pc decline in cash withdrawals from ATMs.

The Central Bank submission document suggests the department considers the “helpful” legislative changes and state interventions that other countries have implemented to deal with “fragmentation” in their cash systems.

The Central Bank said it was “committed to the ongoing availability of cash as a means of payment”, but suggested this commitment was under threat because so-called “independent ATM deployers”, which are not regulated, now essentially run the ATM network in Ireland.

However, the submission concedes that cash use has fallen to about two-thirds of its pre-pandemic level, from nearly €20bn in withdrawals in 2019, to just €13bn in 2021 – and that cash use is unlikely to recover.

“Nevertheless, cash remains an important means and choice of payment for consumers across the euro area including in Ireland,” the document said.

Cash plays a vital role in ensuring the financial services needs of the vulnerable, those without bank accounts, and those who are not digitally active are met, the bank said.

Asked if it has any plans to ensure that unregulated cash distribution companies that run ATMs are brought into the regulatory net, the Department of Finance said that the Retail Banking Review public consultation highlighted that Irish banks have been exiting from the market for the provision of out-of-branch ATMs.

The department said that the Central Bank’s submission is being considered by the Retail Banking Review team and the draft Retail Banking Review report will be presented to Finance Minister in November 2022.