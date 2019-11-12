Central Bank admits to 'problematic' pricing by insurers

THE Central Bank has admitted there are “problematic practices” where insurers charge customers different prices for the same policies.

The regulators are under pressure to clamp down on this so-called dual-pricing.

The controversial practices sees vulnerable customers charged more for insurance products than those seen to be savvy.

Central Bank officials have been grilled when they appeared before an Oireachtas Committee to explain why it has taken them so long to take action against insurance companies engaged in controversial dual pricing.

It is now conducting a probe into dual pricing.

Central Bank director general, financial conduct, Derville Rowland admitted to the committee that dual pricing was used by insurers.

Calling it differential pricing, she said this was where firms seek to charge customers with similar insurance risk profiles different prices for the same policies.

“While differential pricing has been used in the insurance industry for some time, in more recent years, the tools available for differential pricing have become increasingly sophisticated with greater access to big data, more granular assessment and more accurate modelling techniques brought about by new technology,” she told the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

But she said much of the evidence of dual pricing the Central Bank has come across was anecdotal and it is now conducting a comprehensive study across the insurance industry.

“A comprehensive data-gathering and analysis is essential in order to move beyond anecdotal evidence or individual case studies which, while potentially pointing to problematic practices, do not establish a comprehensive view across the industry,” Ms Rowland told the TDs and senators.

The consumer insight phase will include meetings with consumers to understand their experience of switching or choosing to stay with their providers, she said.

The financial regulator in the UK is considering banning dual pricing there. In a report, the Financial Conduct Authority found that six million British customers were paying high prices, with many of them classed as vulnerable clients.

In Ireland, TDs recently accused Aviva, AIG and Zurich of using complicated big-data techniques to identify vulnerable customers and targeting them for higher prices. This is despite these people being loyal customers.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said Aviva had admitted to the committee previously that it used dual pricing to hike the premiums of existing customers on renewal.

Insurers said the practice of offering discounts to new customers meant no net loss or gain to the industry or customers.

"It is not to generate profit, it is profit-neutral, it is to generate competition in the market and attract new customers," said Brian Mahon, chief underwriting officer at Aviva.

Online Editors