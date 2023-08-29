Central Bank accused of ‘foot-dragging’ on new bank rules to address tracker mortgage scandal

Measures won’t be in force until 2024 – 14 years after issue first emerged

Labour’s Ged Nash said it 'beggars belief' it will take so long to put the new rules in place. Photo: Tom Burke

The Central Bank has been accused of “foot-dragging” after it emerged that new banker rules to ensure there is no repeat of the tracker-mortgage scandal will not be fully implemented for another year.

The new rules are designed to hold individuals in banks and other financial firms personally responsible for their conduct.

Legislation underpinning what is known as the senior executive accountability regime (SEAR) was passed by the Oireachtas last March.

But the Central Bank has admitted it will be next July before it fully implements these new regulations. This is 14 years after details about the tracker scandal first emerged in the Irish Independent.

SEAR is designed to break the link in the current rules between companies and individuals.

Under the current regime, Central Bank regulators must first find that a financial firm committed a regulatory breach before going after any people involved.

Usually that step never occurs and it is only companies that are subject to enforcement action.

The planned changes are similar to those already in place in the UK, which places obligations on customer-facing firms and senior individuals in them to set out clearly where responsibility and decision-making lies.

The planned changes also include enhancements to the existing fitness and probity regime to ensure it operates more effectively.

Asked when the new regime will be implemented, the Central Bank said it launched a three-month consultation process in March this year on how it would implement the new rules on individual accountability.

“This consultation has now closed. We are currently reviewing the comments received and we will publish these comments and a feedback statement on the bank’s website in due course,” it said.

The legislation was passed in March, but the new SEAR regime can’t come into operation until regulations are signed by the Central Bank.

The regulator said changes to the fitness and probity [regime] will come into effect [on] December 29 this year.

But it will be next summer before the SEAR regulations are signed and will apply.

“The consultation paper proposes that SEAR regulations, prescribing responsibilities of different roles and requirements on firms to clearly set out allocation of those responsibilities and decision-making, are to apply to in-scope firms from July 1, 2024,” the Central Bank said.

Labour’s finance spokesman Ged Nash said it “beggars belief” that it will take so long to put the new rules in place. Details of the tracker scandal first emerged in this newspaper in 2009.

“The endless foot-dragging on the implementation of strict individual accountability rules shows no sign of ending,” he said.

“Why it will take until July 2024 – well over a year after the enabling legislation was passed – for regulated firms to set out to the Central Bank who is responsible for what, and for the new SEAR rules to apply only from then at the earliest, beggars belief,” Mr Nash said.

He said everyone in banks and other insurance companies knows that the new regime is on the way.

He said consumers have waited long enough for this system to be fully up and running.

However, an organisation that represent professionals who ensure the implementation of regulation and legislation in finance firms and banks said the delays were justified.

The Compliance Institute said the new rules are complex and it will take time to properly implement them. This means that, if anything, firms need more time before the SEAR regulations are operational.