Home > Business > Personal Finance Cars, phone allowances, WFH equipment: what are the tax rules on benefits for employees?Some jobs offer a company car. Photo: Stock imageSinead RyanToday at 18:10When is a free car a benefit-in-kind, a loan or a gift? Latest Personal FinanceCars, phone allowances, WFH equipment: what are the tax rules on benefits for employees?Ask the expert: Do we need to pay tax on €15,000 gifted to each of our two children by a relative?Your personal finance questions – Can future inheritance tax liabilities be offset using a life insurance policy?Six ways to reduce your mortgage paymentsLisa Cannon: ‘I call out the tightwads with plenty of cash who won’t split the bill or tip the waiting staff’AIB U-turn after blunder over hikes to mortgage repayments for former Ulster Bank customersHow to make sure your child doesn’t run up a huge bill playing online gamesFinance Ireland hikes its mortgage rates by 0.25pcDiesel prices rise by 20c a litre – and more excise duty hikes are on the way LATEST | AIB performs U-turn on plan to charge mortgage customers huge increases on repaymentsShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsLatest | ‘I’m heartbroken, she was one of my best friends’ – Tributes as woman (51) found dead in Co Limerick namedIrish NewsTanya Sweeney: Ink about it – Garda bosses must develop a thicker skin if they want anyone to work for themNews‘It’s all gone. We’re leaving. I have the kids’ – former Xposé presenter Peter O’Riordan’s home destroyed in Hawaiian wildfiresIrish NewsSpreadsheets, Stetsons and stilettos – behind the scenes of life on tour as a Rose of Tralee Latest NewsMoreVideosHow does Moises Caicedo’s Chelsea transfer compare to previous big-money deals?20:16SoccerIreland goalkeeper Grace Moloney signs two-year deal with London City Lionesses20:14CelebrityJimmy Savile, MeToo and being the ‘brain’ behind Page 3 – inside the world of Samantha Fox20:12VideosAdrian Wreckler demonstrates drone delivery service in Lusk19:35World BusinessGeorge Soros buys into CRH ahead of US stock market move for Irish building giant19:30VideosMoment of silence held to mark 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing19:22Celebrity NewsRescheduled dates for Madonna’s The Celebration Tour announced19:15Irish NewsLATEST | Grandmother has lucky escape after car burst into flames in drive-through area of Newbridge McDonald’s19:00HurlingTipperary legend Séamus Callanan in no rush to make decision on Premier future18:58SoccerIrish Under-21 defender Jake O’Brien signs long-term deal with French club Lyon18:51