Carer billed almost €1.1m among those on latest Revenue tax defaulted list

The latest haul from tax defaulters and other probes undertaken by the Revenue Commissioners has yielded €107m for the Exchequer, with a carer forking out almost €1.1m in tax, interest and penalties during the first quarter of the year.

The carer, Michelle Forde of Ennafort Park in Raheny, Dublin, was found to owe €375,000 in tax as a result of the non-declaration of capital acquisitions tax and income tax. She was charged €431,000 in interest and €281,000 in penalties.

It was the highest settlement on a list of defaulters published today that includes doctors, farmers, architects and publicans.

Other significant settlements included €355,000 by solicitor Denis Molloy of Bridge Street, Ballina in Co Mayo. His settlement resulted from a Revenue investigation case for the under-declaration of income tax and VAT. The settlement included €207,000 in tax, €89,000 in interest and €58,000 in penalties.

Dental technician Thomas Holland of William Street in Galway settled for €311,000 after a Revenue audit case into the non-declaration if income tax and the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC. It included €155,000 in tax, €109,000 in interest, and €46,000 in penalties.

Kieran Sherry, a farmer with an address at Alkill House, Castleshane in Co Monaghan was hit with a €633,000 penalty by the courts in the period for the non-declaration of income tax.

Earlier this year, a former Revenue Commissioners tax inspector received a two-year jail sentence for submitting an incorrect income tax return for 2005, and failing to deliver returns for 2006, 2007 and 2008. James Daly of Kinvara, Woodleigh Park, Model Farm Road in Co Cork pleaded guilty at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. He was working independently as a tax consultant and financial advisor.

The judge hearing the case said that while Mr Daly had pleaded guilty, saving a trial, there had been an “absence of co-operation with Revenue” and there had been “no expression of remorse”.

During the Revenue investigation, Mr Daly was due to meet a Revenue tax inspector for a meeting, which he then cancelled by text. He then left the jurisdiction and a European arrest warrant was obtained to bring him back from Spain.

TLC Homecare and Healthcare Ltd, which is now in liquidation and based in Dooradoyle, Co Limerick, was hit with a €635,000 settlement for the under-declaration of VAT. That included €383,000 in tax, €138,000 in interest, and €114,000 in penalties. The company, whose directors are John Morris Gordon Luke and Therese Begley Luke, entered liquidation in 2018.

The company employed about 100 people and provided homecare, nursing and social care staff to University Hospital Limerick and other clients.

Sean McKeon, a builder of Drumna, Cloone in Co Leitrim, made a €379,000 settlement related to the under-declaration of VAT.

The Revenue Commissioners said that of the 35 settlement cases in the first quarter of the year, the amount yielded was just over €6m.

In 12 of those cases, the amounts owed had not been fully paid as of the end of March.

