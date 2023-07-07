Card spending fell 6pc in June but teens splurge for summer

Croatia was the top foreign destination for Irish card spending in June, followed by Greece

Teenagers were the only age group to increase card spending in June

People cut back on groceries and clothes in June, but the start of the summer holidays has seen a boost for teenage and tourist spending.

A Bank of Ireland survey found spending in the 13-17 year old age group surged by 23pc compared to the previous month, despite overall card spending seeing a decline in June,

Debit and credit card spending dropped by 6pc overall, compared to May, the latest Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse found, with people cutting back on groceries (-7pc), clothes (-6pc) and pharmacy spending (-4pc).

But spending on tourist attractions, car rentals and cinemas was up as schools let out for the summer, tourists poured in and families took some time off.

Teenagers were the only age group to record a rise in spending.

The over-66s trimmed card spending the most, at 8pc, but those under 66 also kept a tighter hold on the purse strings last month.

People in Dublin recorded the biggest drop in spending - it fell 7pc compared to May - but Mayo, Monaghan and Kerry all saw a dip of 6pc.

Outside of Ireland, spending rose most in Croatia, which was up 71pc compared to May.

Spending in Greece saw a 55pc boost on the previous month, Italian spending was up 32pc, spending in Portugal rose 22pc and Spain increased by 13pc.

Social spending - on things like fast-food and pubs - fell 5pc overall, though restaurants saw less of a dip.

The picture was similar in June last year.

“Whilst June’s spending fell, indicating many people restricted their expenditure, it was no surprise to see teenagers leading the way in the spending stakes given schools started to close,” said Jilly Clarkin, Bank of Ireland’s head of customer journeys and SME markets.

“The overall spending drop in June was also predictable, as it reflects the same trend as last year. July and August are normally busy months, with all schools closed, children at summer camps and families enjoying well-deserved breaks across Ireland. People will also leave the country and spend abroad so, based on last summer, we may not see a big spike in overall spend next month either.

“However, July last year saw an uplift in social spending, so hopefully, some sectors see a boost in spending next month.”