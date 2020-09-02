Calls for Vat cut to be passed on to consumers

RETAILERS and service providers have been called on to pass on the Vat cut announced as part of the Government’s stimulus package.

The reduction in the standard Vat (value added tax) rate from 23pc to 21pc took effect on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it would “help consumers” if the tax cut was passed on to them.

Last month Tánaiste and Minister for Business and Enterprise Leo Varadkar said that businesses can opt to pass on the Vat cut or keep the difference to prop up their bottom line.

But chairman of the Consumers Association Michael Kilcoyne said the reduction in the tax should benefit consumers.

“This should be passed on to consumers. We have one of the highest standard rates in Europe. The Vat reduction should not be used to prop up the profits of big business.”

The standard rate applies to the likes of adult clothes, alcohol, telecoms services, legal services, most household goods and petrol and diesel.

The standard rate also applies to the likes of face masks, and other medical equipment, sold in pharmacies and retail outlets.

The higher rate accounts for more than half of overall Vat payments.

Retailers Lidl and Aldi are among those that have committed to pass on the cut, while SuperValu says the reduction in built into price cuts during its French wine sale.

Conor Faughnan of AA Ireland said the reduction should lead to a small decrease in the price of petrol and diesel at the pumps.

The Vat rate on petrol and diesel is added on after the price is arrived at once carbon tax, excise duty and the National Oil Reserves Agency (Nora) levy is calculated. This means it is a so-called ad valorem tax, or a tax on a tax.

He said a reduction in the standard Vat rate on motor fuels should mean prices at the pump coming down by between 2c to 2.5c a litre.

“We would expect prices to come down. But it is up to consumers to keep an eye on prices and seek out garages where the prices are good,” Mr Faughnan said.

The Vat cut is to last until February and cost €440m.

The measure is part of the largest-ever financial injection into the economy and was announced by the Government in a bid to retain jobs impacted by the pandemic.

Mr Donohoe said on Tuesday: “Discretion in relation to the setting of prices charged will remain that of relevant businesses, however, it will help consumer confidence, benefit consumers and generate economic activity if it was passed on to the final consumer.”

In July, Mr Varadkar said retailers will decide for themselves whether or not they will pass on the Vat cut to customers and reduce their prices.

Asked if there were mixed messages being put out by Government as Mr Donohoe had said the Vat rate should be passed on to consumers, Mr Varadkar said there was no mixed message. The retailer could make the decision, he said.

