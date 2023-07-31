Call on lawyers and judges to get behind moves to discourage ‘slip and trip’ claims

The change will mean individuals will be expected to take more responsibility for their own safety when entering a business, a club or community building.

Up to now when a person has an accident and makes a claim it is often assumed the business or club is responsible.

Insurance reformers have called on the judiciary, insurers, the legal profession, and the Irish public to get behind legal changes that could have an impact on lower cover costs.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has launched its ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign to mark the commencement of legislation rebalancing the duty of care between occupiers and the public.

It said it hopes that what it called unjustifiable claims are radically reduced with the commencement of the new law.

The move changes the law on duty of care. It is a key measure in the battle to crack down on Ireland’s “compo culture”.

The aim of the reform is to balance duty of care of clubs, property owners or businesses with the personal responsibility of customers or members of the public.

The change, under the Courts and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, will mean individuals will be expected to take more responsibility for their own safety when entering a business, a club or community building.

The Alliance said the “new legislation will only work if it is implemented in the spirit it was intended by the judiciary, insurers, the legal profession, and ultimately, by the Irish public”.

Unjustifiable personal injury claims are made where there is no negligence.

It is often assumed that these claims are victimless, with insurance companies picking up the bill. The reality is that insurers simply pass the cost on to policyholders – voluntary and community groups, charities, sports and cultural organisations, small businesses and the State, the Alliance said.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the commencement of the legislation marks an important step in the Government’s efforts to make insurance more available and cheaper.

The Alliance said it was important to rebalance the duty of care between occupiers and the public. Alliance Board member and CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “The legislation rebalances the duty of care in a way that is fair, practical and proportionate. The new legislation will only work if it is implemented in the spirit it was intended by the judiciary, insurers, the legal profession, and ultimately, by the Irish public.”

She said the Alliance was launching its ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign, calling for an end to unjustifiable personal injury claims that are damaging Irish society.

The group said it recognises the importance of a robust personal injury system to compensate those who have been injured due to the negligence of others in a way that is fair and proportionate. That is why liability insurance is there.

Unwarranted claims are one of the main reasons Ireland pays many multiples of other countries in insurance costs and it undermines the fabric of Irish society, the Alliance said.

The Alliance said unjustifiable personal injury claims must stop; lawyers must stop facilitating them and doctors and other experts must stop facilitating them, it said.

“Insurers must stop settling them. Settling dubious claims in a stable insurance market may be justifiable, but not in a reforming market like Ireland, where continuing to settle will undermine the reforms,” Alliance said.

The judiciary was also called on to interpret the new legislation in the spirit in which it was intended by the legislature.