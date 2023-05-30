Call for overhaul of flat-rate tax allowances after ‘bizarre discrepancies’ exposed

Women able to claim more than men in some jobs

There have been calls for Revenue's flat-rate expenses system to be reviewed

Composite image to illustrate story about discrepancies in flat-rate expenses tax allowances for different types of worker.

Thousands of workers are missing out on flat-rate employment tax allowances after “bizarre discrepancies” emerged in the system.

In some cases, women doing the same job as men can claim more than their male colleagues.

Hospital nurses can claim for the cost of registration fees, but veterinary nurses cannot.

Waiters cannot claim for the cost of cleaning uniforms, but other workers can.

Taxback.com has called on the Government to review the flat-rate expenses system to iron out the anomalies.

The tax advisory firm said discrepancies in the system overseen by Revenue meant a large number of workers were losing out on thousands of euro a year.

It pointed out the problem resulted in some workers being entitled to claim only half the tax allowance of their counterparts.

This is because some occupations and professions are entitled to more generous allowances than others.

The flat-rate expense allowance enables certain workers to cover some of the costs incurred in carrying out their work.

Taxback called on the Government to address “bizarre” anomalies so that all workers get a fairer allocation of the allowances.

The flat-rate employment tax allowances were put in place to allow workers to cover some of the costs incurred in carrying out their work duties.

But the anomalies mean female cardiac technicians can claim a higher annual tax allowance than their male counterparts.

Women can claim €212 a year versus €107 for men, according to Taxback.com.

Doctors, nurses, opticians and veterinary surgeons can claim back the cost, or a portion of the cost, of mandatory registration fees for their professions. But veterinary nurses cannot claim for this cost.

Nurses who supply and launder their own uniforms can claim an annual allowance of €733, but nursing assistants get an allowance of only €526.

Hospital kitchen porters are entitled to only €360, as are hospital cooks, catering supervisors, waitresses and catering staff.

Waiters aren’t specifically entitled to a tax allowance for the supply and laundry of uniforms – the general annual flat-rate expense allowance of €80 is all they will get to cover this cost.

On This Day in History - May 30th

Consumer tax manager with Taxback Marian Ryan said: “Flat-rate employment expense allowances can be valuable for workers – worth hundreds, and in some cases, even thousands of euro a year.

“For unknown reasons, there are bizarre discrepancies in these allowances which mean many workers, perhaps unfairly, get better allowances than others, while some workers lose out entirely.”

She said she could not understand why veterinary surgeons could claim their professional registration fees back as a flat-rate tax allowance, while veterinary nurses could not.

Answering a ­parliamentary question last year, then finance minister Paschal Donohoe said that on foot of a Revenue review of flat-rate expenses, it was intended that veterinary nurses would be able to claim back their mandatory registration fee via the flat-rate expense allowance system.

But Ms Ryan said this had yet to happen eight months later.

Taxback called for a complete overhaul of flat-rate employment expense allowances to include an adjustment of the allowances in line with inflation, the introduction of a flat-rate expense for e-workers, and for office workers across the board to be entitled to the allowances.

And Ms Ryan said a flat-rate expense for e-workers should also be considered to replace the remote working relief that currently must be claimed by remote workers. Remote working relief was an under-claimed item, she said.

She said it it had been more than four years since Revenue conducted a review of flat-rate expenses allowances.

Any planned changes to the allowances had been deferred until January, but Revenue recently said a further review was now required, given the passage of time since the review.

In a statement yesterday. Revenue said it had undertaken a review of the flat-rate expense regime in 2018 and 2019. Implementation of those findings had been deferred a number of times, pending consideration by the Tax Strategy Group. So much time had passed, it would undertake a new review.

Once this work is concluded, it will publish the findings on its website.

In the meantime, where the 2018/2019 review identified expenses categories for which an increase in the existing rate is appropriate, Revenue will implement these changes and ensure they applied from January 1 this year.