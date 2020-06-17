Call for lenders to bear cost of payment break

A CALL has been made for banks to bear the interest cost imposed on stretched borrowers forced to get a payment break from their lender.

It comes after it emerged from a European Commission document that in 12 countries in the EU, the lenders bear the cost.

These include the likes of Germany, Belgium and Spain.

Now Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has proposed legislation to make banks cover the interest cost for mortgage-holders who apply for a payment break due to income loss as a result of Covid-19. Some 80,000 mortgage holders are on payment breaks, but interest still accrues.

Mr Doherty said: “Member states such as Spain and Germany have ensured that the cost is borne by the creditor.

“The cost borne by Irish borrowers is even greater in comparison to their European counterparts, given the fact that interest rates in the Irish mortgage market are consistently among the highest in the Eurozone.”

The banks, non-bank lenders and credit service firms, that handle loans owned by vultures, initially reacted by offering customers a three-month break on their mortgage payments.

This is now being extended to six months.

The payment breaks will not show up as a negative on the official Central Credit Register, or the Irish Credit Bureau database.

However, interest will still accrue on the mortgage during this time, with experts saying this can be sizeable in many cases depending on the loan amount outstanding and the term left on the loan.

An analysis by Bonkers.ie shows that some mortgage holders could end up owing thousands of euro in interest to their bank if they take up the offer of a six-month stay on their repayments.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie calculated that a family with a €200,000 mortgage would rack up a €2,600 bill on their mortgage during a six-month payment break period.

The proposed legislation would ensure that those mortgage-holders who apply for a payment break due to income loss as a result of Covid-19 would not be charged additional interest through interest accrual during the moratorium period.

Sinn Féin has produced draft heads of a Bill entitled Emergency Measures In The Public Interest (Mortgage moratorium and Suspension of Interest 2020.

Online Editors