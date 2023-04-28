Buyers are now borrowing record amounts for homes as switching down

Relaxing of Central Bank lending rules and surging house prices sees higher loans taken out

More than 10,000 new mortgages were drawn down by borrowers during the first three months of 2023. Photo: Getty Images — © Getty Images

A sharp fall in switching has led to a drop-off in mortgage lending, but the sums being borrowed are at record highs.

Interest rate rises are being blamed for the fact that fewer households opted to move their mortgage in the first three months of the year.

But there continues to be strong demand for mortgages from first-time buyers, according to new figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), the representative body for lenders.

Surging house prices and the fact that first-time buyers can now borrow four times their income mean the average borrowing figure for new buyers has hit its highest level since 2005.

The average first-time buyer was approved to borrow €292,000 in March 2023, the highest amount since the data series began in 2005. This is €21,000 more than first-time borrowers were being approved for in March last year.

And the average second-time buyer amount, at €326,000, is also at an 18-year high. This is €26,000 more than the average approval for a second-time buyer last year.

A total of 10,908 new mortgages to the value of €2.86bn were drawn down by borrowers during the first three months of this year.

The number of mortgages drawn down from lenders was up 10pc on the same three-month period last year.

And the value of the drawdowns was up 14pc when compared with last year. This has largely been driven by higher property values.

Switch your mortgage this year - Sinead Ryan

But when compared with the last quarter of last year the number and value of mortgages drawn down has fallen sharply. In the last three months of last year about 13,300 loans were drawn down.

This means the first three months of this year saw a 31pc fall in the number of loans drawn down compared with the previous quarter.

And the value of loans drawn down in the first quarter of this year is down by 34pc in value, from €3.3bn in the previous quarter.

First-time buyers remain the largest segment of borrowers, accounting for half of all loans.

But switching activity was down 52pc by volume in the first three months of this year compared with the last three months of 2022, the BPFI said.

However, ongoing mortgage activity appears to be strong. In March 4,520 mortgages were approved, with first-time buyers making up most of these approvals. About 2,800 new buyers were approved for a loan last month, or 62pc of the total.

But the number of switchers approved for a mortgage in March was down 54pc when compared with the same month last year.

Economist with Davy Stockbrokers Conall MacCoille said that the figures show that despite higher interest rates, first-time buyers are taking on higher levels of debt, suggesting the loosening of the Central Bank lending rules is having an impact.

BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes said the new mortgage drawdown figures show demand remains strong.

He said home buyers and movers continue to be active in the market, with a fall-off in switchers and buy-to-let investors.