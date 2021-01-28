Buyer beware – How online shoppers can avoid a Brexit ‘bum deal’

If you cannot find details on where a site is based, consider buying from an alternative website

ONLINE shoppers have been warned not to assume that a website is based in the European Union just because it has a .ie domain name.

Buying from sites outside the EU can mean taxes and charges will be added to the sales prices, while inferior consumer rights may apply, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said.

Here are some ways to avoid an online bargain turning into a Brexit bum deal.

Q: If I buy from a site that has a .ie or a .eu domain name surely that is a seller based in the EU?

A: Even if the site has a .ie or .eu domain this is no guarantee the business is registered or based in the European Union, the CCPC warns.

If you cannot find details on where the site is based then consider buying from an alternative website.

If the registered address is outside of the EU, which now includes the UK, then your consumer rights may be different.

Q: What charges apply if I buy from my favourite website in Britain?

A: All online shopping orders received from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) are now subject to Irish Vat and customs charges.

You can avoid import charges by keeping the value (including cost, transport, insurance and handling charges) of any item ordered from the UK below €22.

If the customs value is more than €22, you must usually pay Irish Vat – even if you have been charged UK Vat on your purchase. You need to seek a refund of the UK Vat from the supplier if you have been charged for it.

Where the value of the item alone (excluding transport, insurance and handling charges) is more than €150, you may have to pay both Vat and customs duty.

Q: What are the consumer protections if I buy from a UK site?

A: If you are buying from a non-EU website, including a UK website, you may not automatically have the right to return a purchase, or the timeframes for returns may have changed.

So, before you buy always check terms and conditions to find out what it says about returns, the CCPC says.

This includes the right to return an item if you change your mind, the right to cancel an order before it is sent to you, and find out who pays for the cost of returning it – you, or the business?

Q: What are my rights if I buy from a European site, including those in Ireland?

A: If you buy from an EU-based business you have strong consumer protections, which ensures that you have enough, clear information and are not mislead before you make a purchase.

You also have the right to a refund if something goes wrong.

Buying from a non-EU website means that these rights do not automatically apply.

Q: I have been waiting weeks for a delivery. Who is responsible for this?

A: If you buy from an EU website your purchases should be delivered within 30 days. If the business does not deliver it to you within the timeframe agreed they should agree a different date, or cancel the contract and get a refund. The CCPC says a business is responsible for a purchase until it is delivered to you.

