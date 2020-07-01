Businesses reopening after lockdown warned about raising prices

BUSINESSES that are reopening after months in lockdown have been warned about raising their prices.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said firms must act individually when setting their prices and not collude all rise prices at the same time.

It comes after a number service providers that have reopened this week said they may have to raise prices to meet social distancing requirements.

CCPC, which is the state competition enforcer, said it had been in contact with a number of trade bodies after they made public statements about new potential charges and price increases, which their members may apply.

Service providers were told they must act independently in their commercial decisions, particularly when setting prices and charges.

Businesses were told they have responsibilities under consumer protection law when setting new or additional fees, or making changes to business practices.

Last week service providers say they will have to charge more to meet social-distancing requirements. They will be serving fewer customers and have more staff to police pandemic-containment measures.

The speeding up of the roadmap for reopening Ireland means pubs, hairdressers, beauticians, cinemas and gyms were back in business this week.

But many businesses said they expect to struggle to keep prices down.

The CCPC said firms were free to introduce higher charges to meet public health requirements.

But they “must make such decisions independently and advise consumers of these costs before they make a purchase”.

The competition authority said trade associations are free to advise their members on how to address the challenges they are facing.

“However, the practice of trade associations suggesting future prices, or coordinating ways of passing on costs to consumers, could constitute an infringement of competition law,” the CCPC said.

Chair of the CCPC Isolde Goggin said her organisation is acutely aware of the new challenges that businesses across the country are facing.

But she said businesses must be mindful that the rules set out by competition law remain unchanged.

“Whilst the CCPC recognises the importance of businesses and representative bodies working collaboratively in such unprecedented circumstances, it’s important for them to know that competition law still applies, even during a global pandemic.”

Ms Goggin said any attempt to co-ordinate the pricing decisions of their members could be detrimental to consumers and in breach of competition law.

If businesses are making changes to their business practices, whether through changing their payment methods, adding additional charges or changing their prices, they are required to adhere to consumer protection law.

This includes the requirement that businesses provide adequate and accurate information so that consumers can make informed decisions and exercise their consumer rights when necessary, Ms Goggin said.

Online Editors