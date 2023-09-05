Budget 2024: Strong support for State pension increase and rent aid for older people

83pc increase since last census in people aged 65 and over living in rented accommodation

More than one-third of those surveyed were in favour of the State pension being increased by €50. Photo: Lev Dolgachov

There is widespread support for an increase in the state pension in next month’s Budget, with most people also in favour of special measures to help retired people who rent their home.

Nine out of 10 people are in favour of new measures to help those who rent in retirement.

More than one-third of those surveyed want to see the weekly state pension increased by €50 or more.

This is according to the first instalment of the Taxback Taxpayer Pre-Budget 2024 survey, which polled 2,000 adults nationwide.

Findings from the survey also show almost three in 10 believe the state pension should be benchmarked to at least 34pc of average earnings.

This has been advocated by those behind the Pension Promise Campaign.

Additionally, the majority of people believe there should be special rental supports for pensioners who rent.

Recent census figures show that there has been an 83pc increase in the numbers aged 65 and over who are living in rented accommodation since the last census.

The increase brings the number to almost 17,000 households, according to the Census 2022, released by the Central Statistics Office.

Consumer tax manager with Taxback, Marian Ryan, said the survey showed people of all ages were concerned about older people having to rent.

“Rental costs continue to spiral and are now averaging at €1,792 nationally and climbing as high as €2,601 in some parts of the country,” she said.

“This is beyond the reach of many pensioners, particularly those dependent on the State pension – which is currently €265.30 a week.”

She said the latest census shows there are almost twice as many households headed by someone aged 65 and over today than was the case in 2016.

This is evidence that more people are renting into retirement today, she said.

“The recently introduced rent credit would certainly be a help to those renting in retirement,” said Ms Ryan.

“But not all retirees will be eligible for this as they must pay tax. Many retirees who don’t yet own their home and must therefore rent will not be eligible for social housing supports either.”

Elderly people are at risk of facing homelessness and poverty in retirement if they cannot afford rent or secure accommodation, she said.

The survey makes it clear that the general public would like to see the Government do something in the upcoming Budget to alleviate the plight of those who must rent into their retirement.

“Renting in retirement is probably not what a lot of retirees had aspired to. Many may have been forced into this situation as a result of the housing crisis or other challenges they encountered in their lives,” she said.

Another key finding from the Taxback survey is that more than nine in ten are in favour of an increase in the state pension, with only 7pc stating the money should be spent elsewhere.

Ms Ryan said pensioners were among the groups hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

They usually had a fixed and often modest income, which was, for many people, only a fraction of the income they earned while working, she added.