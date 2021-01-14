Brexit to hike consumer prices leaving Irish households worse off – Bank of Ireland

HOUSEHOLDERS have been warned that consumer prices are likely to rise in the coming months.

It comes despite data for December from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showing consumer prices fell by 1pc when compared with the same month last year.

The CSO information shows that consumer prices have now dropped on an annual basis for nine months in a row since Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced in March.

But Brexit could bring price falls to a crashing halt.

Read More

Bank of Ireland group chief economist Dr Loretta O’Sullivan said subdued demand on foot of the pandemic saw inflation dip into negative territory in 2020.

But she warned: “Increased red tape in trade with the UK implies some upward price pressures for 2021.”

Brexit means additional costs for importers and exporters.

Customs and other bureaucracy are a cost to businesses and some of this is expected be passed on to consumers.

An Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report calculated that this could add up to €890 a year to average Irish shopping costs due to higher prices on UK imports.

This was based on the assumption that the full cost are passed on and that consumers did not substitute the imports with cheaper goods.

Shoppers in the North are already seeing empty shelves as stores are unable to get goods from Britain because suppliers have struggled to shift to new customs processes required under the Northern Irish protocol.

However, last month saw overall prices in the Republic fall due to transport costs coming down.

This was due to lower prices for diesel and petrol and a reduction in air fares, with these reductions partially offset by higher prices for cars.

December also saw lower prices for home heating oil, and a drop in the cost of natural gas.

Clothing and footwear costs were down almost 8pc fell due to sales.

Lower rents were also recorded in December by the CSO, along with cheaper home and motor insurance.

But these reductions were partially offset by an increase in the cost of electricity and higher mortgage interest repayments.

Health costs also rose mainly due to an increase in the cost of medical and dental services in December, the CSO said.

The cost of furnishings, household equipment and maintenance fell almost 4pc in the year to December.

Read More

Indo Business