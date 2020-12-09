Borrowers here paying €2,000 more a year than European counterparts

Peopl Insurance is using the latest technology to scour the market. Stock picture

STRONGER competition in the mortgage market is helping to push down the cost of borrowing.

But home loans here are still more than twice the typical level charged in the eurozone.

This is costing a typical borrower here €2,000 more a year more than the average being paid in the currency zone.

New figures from the Central Bank show that the rate on new mortgages, for first-time borrowers and switchers, was 2.79pc in October.

Read More

This was down 14 basis points on the same month last year.

But the average across the euro area is less than half of this at 1.33pc.

Ireland has gone from having the third highest mortgage rates in the eurozone in September, to now being number two, after Greece.

Mortgage rates here mean borrowers are paying €183 more a month than the average for the eurozone, calculations by price comparison site Bonkers.ie indicate.

This assumes a typical mortgage of €250,000 over 30 years.

Rates have been falling, particularly with the entry here of Avant Money, which is owned by Spanish bank Bankinter.

The new player’s arrival has prompted AIB and Permanent TSB to reduce their mortgage rates a bit, but not by much.

Avant Money’s 1.95pc market-low rate only applies to those with 40pc equity built up in their home. Its entry has prompted a rise in switching activity.

But commentators said rates were not falling fast enough.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said: “For all the talk of extra competition in the mortgage market, rates in Ireland remain stubbornly high and hugely elevated compared to our Eurozone neighbours, which is really frustrating.”

Banks argue that they are unable to lower their rates to the levels seen in the likes of France and Germany because they are required to put aside far more capital than lenders in other European countries when they issue a new mortgage.

This regulatory rule is a legacy of the last financial collapse.

Mr Cassidy said the new ultra-low 1.95pc was not been offered to a lot of people. You need equity of 40pc to qualify for this rate.

He said there is still a lack of competition in the Irish mortgage market as it remains heavily concentrated in the hands of AIB and Bank of Ireland.

“And although competition has improved in recent times, particularly with the arrival of Avant Money, it’s still below where it needs to be,” he said.

Mr Cassidy said the issue around home repossessions, and the inability of banks to take back a property if the loan has gone bad, is also a factor in Irish mortgage holders facing higher rates.

If Ulster Bank leaves the market it would put further upward pressure on rates. The bank’s UK owner is mulling its options in this market.

The volume of new mortgage agreements amounted to €748m in October, a decrease of 8pc on October last year. This represented an increase of 11pc when compared with the previous month.

Read More

Online Editors