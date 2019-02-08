ONE of the largest energy providers in the State is to increase its prices for householders.

ONE of the largest energy providers in the State is to increase its prices for householders.

Bord Gáis becomes latest energy provider to increase prices for householders

Bord Gáis Energy is to increase prices from March 10 next, as worsening weather means heating systems are on more often.

The move comes despite the largest player in the market, Electric Ireland, freezing its prices for the winter period.

Bord Gáis said its electricity prices are to go up 4.3pc, with gas bills to rise by 2.3pc.

This will see the average electricity bill rise by €44 a year, with the average gas bill increasing by €19 a year.

The company also increased prices last summer.

Managing director of Bord Gáis Energy Catherine O’Kelly blamed the rise in wholesale gas prices.

“We have been working hard to hold off raising prices for as long as possible, particularly over the difficult winter months. However, increases in wholesale energy costs have forced us to raise our prices from March 10, 2019.

“We remain committed to doing all we can to ensure that our customers are receiving the best possible prices for their energy, and we will continue to monitor costs closely.”

Bord Gáis is the sixth provider to increase prices in recent months.

Energia raised the cost for consumers getting electricity, gas and dual fuel from it with effect from the start of the year.

Electricity prices went go up by 5.5pc, in a move that adds €62 to the annual cost for a typical household.

Energia gas prices are now 6.3pc more expensive, adding €56 to the cost for an average household.

And price rises were also announced by SSE Airtricity. It increased its household energy prices from the start of December. Its standard price of electricity increased by €1.18 per week, which adds an extra €61 to annual bills.

Pinergy announced a rise in its electricity prices from December by 7.89pc, in a move that will add an €66 to bills.

It comes after Flogas and Panda Power also announced price increases for the winter.

Online Editors