Bord Gáis to offer free weekend electricity for homes with smart meters

BORD Gáis Energy is to offer householders that have had smart meters installed free electricity on one day each weekend.

The move comes as smart meters are being put into homes across the country by ESB Networks.

There are already 248,397 smart meter installed in the State, with 8,783 installed in January alone.

Customers who qualify will have a choice of either free electricity on a Saturday or a Sunday, between 9am and 5pm on the specified day.

Bord Gáis Energy said it will also be making a ‘Discount Weekend Plan’ available, which gives customers a night-rate all weekend.

It said this will mean lower energy costs from 11pm on Friday, through to 8am on Monday.

The utility said the new smart energy plans will give customers access to more information about their energy consumption which will in turn improve energy efficiency and lead to cost savings.

“Bord Gáis Energy’s smart bills will provide customers with key information upfront, graphs comparing their energy usage year-on-year, and helpful hints and tips to help manage their electricity,” retail director at Bord Gáis Energy Colin Bebbington said.

Early smart meter trials showed that households were able to reduce their consumption by up to 2.5pc on average, with some families reducing their energy consumption by up to 9pc during peak times, according to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

Smart meters are currently being installed across the country.

By 2024, all 2.3 million existing meters in Ireland will be upgraded to smart meters, with approximately 500,000 meters to be installed each year in order to reach the 2.3 million targets.

Mr Bebbington added: “The roll-out of smart meters in Ireland offers Irish householders access to more timely, detailed information of their energy usage, and with so many people working from home right now, improving energy efficiency is high on the agenda.”

The latest move comes after a number of energy companies recently announced price rises.

Pinergy, BE Energy and Iberdrola increased their prices from last November.

In October Electric Ireland, which has more than one million customers, put up its prices by 3.4pc in a move that will add €35 a year to the average bill.

The price hikes come after the levy on all electricity bills has risen by 132pc, adding €50 a year to the average bill.

