Bord Gáis to increase electricity and gas prices next month

Electricity and gas prices are going up.

BORD Gáis Energy is increasing electricity and gas prices from August.

It is the second electricity price rise it has announced this year.

Electricity will rise by 11.6pc, with gas up 12.7pc. Bord Gáis said.

This will add €137 to the average annual electricity bill, and €100 to the average annual gas bill.

In April Bord Gáis imposed an 8pc rise in electricity costs, adding €80 to the average annual bill.The combination of the two rises will add more than €200 to annual bills.

Read More

The company is blaming a rise in wholesale energy prices for the huge rises.

It comes days after Electric Ireland announced rises for householders.

A string of energy suppliers have now said they intend to raise their prices, with a number pushing through two increases this year.

Energy prices are not regulated in this market, with suppliers free to set their own tariffs.

Managing director of Bord Gáis Energy Dave Kirwan said: “There have been sustained wholesale market increases over the past six months and, unfortunately, we now have to reflect these higher costs in our gas and electricity prices.

“We have sought to mitigate this impact and have not taken this decision lightly but the wholesale pressures are a market challenge outside of our control.”

He said it was the first gas price in over two years. The company reduced gas prices in October, 2019.

Last week Electric Ireland, which has more than one million electricity customers, is to increase electricity and gas prices also in August.

The State-owned energy company said electricity prices are to increase by 9pc from August, in a move that will add €100 to the average annual bill.

Gas is going up by 7.8pc, adding €60 to the average bill.

Electric Ireland, the largest supplier in the market, last increased its prices in the autumn when it raised electricity prices by 3.4pc.

Almost all the energy suppliers in the market have now increased prices this year, with some increasing prices twice this year.

In April, almost all the country’s energy suppliers increased their prices, and in recent weeks Flogas, Pinergy, Panda Power and Iberdrola raised their prices for the second time this year.

He said that according to Eurostat, electricity prices in Ireland are already 23pc above the EU average and the fourth most expensive in the 27-nation EU.

Gas prices are the seventh most expensive.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison website Bonkers.ie said the rises were inevitable as the cost of electricity in particular on the wholesale market has almost trebled since July of last year, so these increases were bound to be passed on.

“Energy costs here are already well above the EU average and a financial concern for many households and these increases won’t help”.

Households looking to offset the price increases were told by Mr Cassidy that the quickest and easiest way to save money on their energy bills is to compare prices and switch to a cheaper supplier.