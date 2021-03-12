Bord Gáis becomes the seventh energy provider to increase prices

ONE of the largest energy providers in the State is increasing its electricity prices next month.

Bord Gáis Energy said domestic electricity bills would go up by 7.4pc from April 12, adding €80 a year to the average bill.

It is the seventh energy provider to announce a price increase.

The company said it was freezing gas prices, but said it could no longer hold off on pushing up electricity prices due to higher network, system and wholesale costs for electricity, according to managing director Dave Kirwan.

Earlier Flogas said it would raise prices from April 12 also.

The supplier blamed what it said were several months of rising costs in the wholesale energy market for its decision to raise electricity and gas prices.

Price rises have already been announced by Energia, SSE Airtricity, Panda Power, Pinergy and Glowpower.

All eyes are now on the country’s biggest electricity supplier, Electric Ireland, to see what it does.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said with around 350,000 electricity customers, Bord Gáis is by far the biggest electricity supplier to announce a price hike this year.

He said all the increases are hugely frustrating for consumers as they come at a time when energy demand in the home is at record levels due to lockdown.

Mr Cassidy said that there is upward pressure on wholesale gas prices in recent weeks, prompting the price rises.

“Despite the rising prices, there is still huge competition among the 13 energy suppliers for new customers right now.”

Flogas electricity unit prices and the standing charge are going up by 8.5pc, a move that will cost the average domestic user €96 a year.

Gas prices are rising by 6.5pc, which will add €53 to the average residential bill.

The company insisted its natural gas prices will still be lower than this time last year, due to a 10pc price cut implemented last October.

And Flogas said its electricity increase comes after a six-month price freeze announced last October. All electricity supplied by Flogas is 100pc renewable, it said.

One of the largest providers in the State, Energia, will raise its prices next month in a move which will see the annual bills of many customers climb by more than €100.

Panda Power blamed what it said were external costs such as network and market charges for its decision to push put electricity prices by 7.5pc from April 8. The move will mean an additional cost of €84 a year for a typical household electricity customer who is not on a discounted rate.

Earlier this month, SSE Airtricity said it was increasing electricity prices by 6.2pc from April 1.

That will add €63 a year to the average bill. Gas is going up by 4.5pc, hiking annual bills by €32.

And all residential electricity users have been hit by a 130pc rise in the public service obligation (PSO) levy.

The increase will add almost €90 a year added to household electricity bills.

The PSO levy is a Government levy that is charged to all electricity customers in Ireland – mainly to fund wind power.

And carbon tax on domestic gas bills is set to add €80 over a year to the cost of this fuel from May.

Online Editors