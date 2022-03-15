Huge electricity and gas price rises have been announced by Bord Gáis.

BORD Gáis has become the first energy provider to announce a price rise this year, with massive rises coming next month.

The company is increasing the average electricity bill by 27pc and the average gas bill by 39pc from April 15.

The increases will add around €350 a year to the average household’s annual gas bill, and €340 to the average annual electricity bill.

But this comes on the back of price hikes that have added around €540 to people’s gas and electricity bills since the autumn of 2020.

Bord Gáis raised electricity prices three times last year, and gas prices twice.

The move is set to worsen the cost-of-living crisis hitting the country.

It comes after global gas and oil prices have surged after the Russian assault on Ukraine, although crude oil prices have since fallen back to their pre-war level.

Bord Gáis said it recognises that the increases will put a massive strain on household budgets.

It is putting place additional supports and services to help working in partnership with the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) and other charities.

Managing director with Bord Gáis Energy Dave Kirwan, said: “We know that today’s announcement is not welcome news. As part of Centrica plc, and with decades of local experience, we will navigate through these unprecedented times with our customers.”

He said there have been continued increases in wholesale energy costs over the past two years, particularly in the past 12 months.

“This, together with the expectation that costs will remain both high and volatile for some time, means we are forced to increase our prices.”

He said the company was putting in place an energy support fund of €1.25m in addition to the services we already have in place.”

The level of increases from Bord Gáis are far in excess of what had been expected. Some experts were expecting most energy supplies to announce rises of 10pc.

It comes after 35 different price rise announcements last year.

Inflation is running at a 21-year high of 5.6pc.

In 2020 the average electricity bill was around €1,100, but is now around €1,500, a rise of €400 before the latest Bord Gáis rise.

Two years ago the average annual gas bill was around €800, but is now around €1,200, up €400.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the news from Bord Gáis is unsurprising given the huge increase in the price of gas that we have seen on wholesale markets in recent months.

However, the size and scale of the increase is unprecedented, he said.

Mr Cassidy said it was the first price hike announcement from any energy supplier this year.

Last year there were over 35. And more suppliers are certain to follow, he said.

“The outlook is bleak for energy customers,” the Bonkerse.ie executive said.