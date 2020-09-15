Boom-time buyers most likely to be on a payment break

PEOPLE who took out boom-time mortgages are the most likely to have being forced to take a payment break this year when Covid-19 hit their incomes, it has emerged.

These people typically struggled to meet payments in the past after taking out their home loan between 2004 and 2008.

That was an era of 100pc mortgages, with people able to borrow up to four or five times their incomes.

This cohort of people tended to borrow large amounts of money relative to their incomes during the property bubble, according to a new research paper from the Central Bank.

Now they have seen their income hit by the pandemic, and have had to go back to their bank for another round of forbearance.

Those taking a payment break live predominately in counties where large numbers work in the accommodation and foods sectors.

People from Kerry, Donegal and Wexford, along with the commuter counties around Dublin, feature heavily in the numbers on payment breaks.

Many of those taking a payment break are in their 50s and 60s.

The findings imply that many of those on a payment break have been hit twice – once by unsustainable boom lending, and again by a massive hit to their income from the pandemic.

They are predominately middle income and middle aged.

A history of non-performance increases the likelihood that a loan has a payment break, according to ‘Covid-19 payment breaks on residential mortgages’ by Edward Gaffney and Darren Greaney.

“In particular, loans with forbearance history were more than twice as likely to have a payment break when compared to those never forborne,” the research states.

The research looks at payment break data from the five retail banks only – AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, KBC Bank and Permanent TSB.

It found that 67,000 Irish residential mortgage accounts of the five banks were subject to payment breaks in May.

This accounts for around 54,000 households, as some properties have more than one mortgage, such as a top-up loan in addition to the original mortgage.

Around half of those who got a payment break had returned to full payments in August.

The research found that those who fell behind on their payments in the past were twice as likely to need a payment break this year, as those who have never missed payments.

This is because they have an underlying affordability issue, or are familiar with how the process works.

“In total, 53pc of all payment breaks are on mortgages originated between 2004 and 2008,” the research found.

Many of these people borrowed between two times and 4.5 times their income.

In contrast, a tiny proportion of those who borrowed since 2015, when a limit of borrowing no more than 3.5 times income came in, have sought a payment break.

Payment breaks were introduced in March, initially for three months, with the option later extended for six months.

It means not paying anything for that period, while it will not impact people’s credit rating.

But interest will still accrue, and will have to be paid later. Most of the payment breaks finish up at the end of this month.

Regulators are understood to have told lenders to prepare for a number of those on payment breaks to be unable to resume full repayments.

It is understood a small number may be get new payment breaks, if it is assessed their incomes will recover.

Others are likely to have to have their mortgages restructured.

