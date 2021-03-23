BoI ‘used first lockdown as dummy run to close branches’

BANK of Ireland was accused of using the first lockdown last year as a “dummy run” for the mass closure of branches.

The bank came in for heavy criticism from TDs and senators over its plans to shut down a third of its branches.

Bank boss Francesca McDonagh defended the closures when she appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure Committee.

The bank is shutting 88 branches in the State and a another 15 in Northern Ireland.

Bank bosses insist no branches will close in the next six months as the shut-downs are set to begin from September.

And it said that 900 An Post offices will offer the bank’s customers access to a range of banking services.

But Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accused the bank of using the first lockdown last year as a “dummy run” for shutting branches.

He said the bank temporarily closed a large number of branches then.

However, most of the same branches are now going to close permanently.

Mr Doherty condemned the closures, pointing out that the bank was bailed out by taxpayers after its then leaders acted recklessly.

“And in the time of a pandemic your response is to withdraw services,” he told Ms McDonagh.

Mr Doherty also questioned if Bank of Ireland’s life company New Ireland was refusing to provide first-time buyers with mortgage protection insurance when they have underlying conditions because of the risk of them getting Covid-19.

He said New Ireland’s website says those who have had Covid in the last three months are being told to wait another month, with their applications referred to underwriters.

Ms McDonagh said she was not aware of an issue around people being refused mortgage protection cover but was prepared to look at any cases referred to her.

Senator Alice-Mary Higgins (independent) said 40pc of people lack digital skills.

She questioned if the bank has factored into its plans the possible closure of post offices it plans to use to provide services to communities where they are closing the local branch.

Postmasters have claimed up to 200 post offices are likely to close over the next 12 to 18 months in the absence of new State financial support.

Ms McDonagh said 70pc of its customers are digitally active.

She said the bank was “proactively engaging” with unions in response to a question about this.

Head of retail at the bank Gavin Kelly said there was no mention of post offices closing in its engagement with An Post.

He acknowledged many branches closing are landmark buildings and the bank is open to engaging with community groups and credit unions on putting them to community use.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond asked if the bank was denying people mortgages if applicant’s company was using the State wage subsidy scheme, but not the applicant.

Ms McDonagh said it was not in the bank’s or the customer’s interest to provide mortgages that were not sustainable.

He welcomed Bank of Ireland’s mentioning in its opening statement that there was a need for a discussion on the future of banking in this country, especially with the closure of Ulster Bank.

