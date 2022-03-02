Bills halved buying own-brand groceries – survey

GROCERY shoppers can slash bills buying supermarket own-brands over heavily marketed ones.

A basket of own-brand items was less than half of the branded baskets across all of the big three supermarkets, according to surveys conducted by SavvySpender.ie, a website that lists shopping deals, discounts and money-saving tips.

It comes at a time when there are warnings of food price rises due to higher input costs, such as energy and fertilisers, and because of the war in Ukraine.

A dozen standard household purchases costs €31.49 in Dunnes if popular Irish brands are chosen, but it these are substituted for the chain’s own items the cost drops to just €14.41.

The Indo Daily: Feeling the pinch - the 'cost-of-living' crisis and you

The basket of goods contains the likes of butter, milk, sausages, tea, beans, fish, soup and washing-up liquid, and is similar to items surveyed by the Consumers Association of Ireland since 2000.

The Tesco basket of branded items came to €32.03 on the day the survey was carried out last month, compared with €12.81 for Tesco’s own.

Supervalu’s brands cost €15.02 compared with popular items that included the likes of Kerrygold butter, Avonmore milk and Donegal Catch fish at a cost of €31.61.

Own-brand milk, at 85c, is 43pc cheaper than a litre of Avonmore Supermilk at €1.49, across Dunnes Stores, Supervalu and Tesco.

All three sell own-brand butter for €2.49 – 34pc cheaper than 1lb of Kerrygold at €3.75.

They sell own-brand sausages at half the price or less of Clonakilty sausages, €1.99 at all three supermarkets. Own-brand sausages were €0.89 at Tesco, €0.99 at Supervalu and €1 at Dunnes.

Lyons 80 tea bags were €3.19, although they all had €2.50 promotion prices on the day of the survey.

But own-brand tea bags were between €1 to €1.15.