Big fall in number of homeowners on mortgage payment breaks

Most of those still on mortgage a payment break got an extension to an original deal to freeze payments

THE vast majority of mortgage holders who got a payment break due to an income shock from the pandemic are back making full payments.

One in eight of those who got a deal to stop paying their home loan are still unable to resume payments, the latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation show.

A total of 65,300 mortgage payment breaks were put in place, with most now back paying their monthly repayment.

Some 8,800 are still on mortgage payment breaks, the representative body for lenders said.

Just 10pc of those who remain on the freezes had not returned to making full payments, the banking body said. Some of these were in arrears when the payment break was agreed.

The payment breaks allow for monthly repayments of capital and interest to be deferred for an agreed period of time.

They were initially offered for three months but the scheme was extended for another three months.

Taking one of these breaks does not have a negative impact on the borrower’s credit rating.

Collected from all the lenders, the figures show that 1,600 buy-to-let mortgages were on payment breaks.

This is down from 8,700 that were approved.

Lenders had originally approved 36,100 breaks on what is described as consumer credit. The total still availing of these personal loan breaks is now 6,900.

Small firms got 33,200 breaks, with 5,700 still active.

Overall, some 153,000 payment breaks of various kinds have been granted this year by the banks, non-bank lenders and credit service firms.

Most of these, some 129,000, have since expired.

Banking analyst Eamonn Hughes of Goodbody Stockbrokers said: “Overall, the data released by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland is reassuring for Irish banks as the numbers of customers on payment breaks continue to reduce.”

The Central Bank had raised fears the end of the payment breaks in September would be followed by a spike in arrears if banks failed to migrate customers back to either their regular previous repayments or more individual restructuring deals.

That fear now seems to have subsided.

It may be that many borrowers realised that payment breaks are expensive.

Calculations by comparison site Bonkers.ie worked out that a family with a €200,000 mortgage would rack up a €2,600 bill on their mortgage during a six-month payment break period.

This is based an interest rate of 3.2pc for the entire remainder of their 25-year term.

This will be added to the monthly repayments when payment resumes, or the term of the mortgage can be lengthened.

