‘Barbenheimer’ sparks surge in cinema spending as the rain comes down

The ‘Barbenheimer’ move phenomenon and never-ending rain have turbocharged spending in the cinemas.

The wettest July on record meant all kinds of indoor activities have proved popular, according to the latest Bank of Ireland’s Spending Pulse analyses debit and credit card expenditure.

The figures show the release of the‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ movies have sparked a massive cinema outlay.

Overall spending in July was up 3pc compared with the previous month, according to the bank.

But July cinema spending increased by a whopping 136pc when compared to the previous month.

This dramatic cinema spending surge stands in stark contrast to July last year, when a modest 5pc increase in the outlay at the movies was recorded as Ireland basked in warmer and dryer conditions.

Indoor activities proved to be the order of the day throughout July.

Monthly spending in aquariums was up by 43pc.

The outlay in bowling alleys was up by 42pc, and spending in arcades spiked by 17pc.

Social spending, which dipped 5pc in June, rebounded in July to record a positive spending uptick of 16pc overall.

And eating out has proved popular with restaurant spending rising by 12pc, pub spending up 9pc and fast-food spending increasing by 7pc.

While the rain fell in Ireland in July the sun shone across mainland Europe, but that did not necessarily lead to major spending hikes in some popular holiday destinations.

Dramatic heatwaves in Italy, Cyprus and Greece, where temperatures regularly soared past 40 degrees, saw July spending increase only slightly as holiday makers sought out more temperate spots.

Spending rose more steeply in those countries with more moderate temperatures, including France, Portugal and Spain.

County by county spending in July saw Galway and Monaghan leading the way, with spending in Leitrim falling flat.

There were also increases in Cavan, Clare, Dublin and Kerry.

The overall nationwide spending pattern mirrored that of July 2022.

In-person spending accounted for 58pc of overall spending last month, with 42pc outlay recorded online.

Head of customer journeys and SME markets at Bank of Ireland Jilly Clarkin said: “With July being the wettest month on record it is not surprising that people flocked indoors to escape the rain.”

She said book stores and bakeries recorded spending boosts in July, but it was the outlay in cinemas that really stole the show.

“The ‘Barbenheimer’ movie phenomenon was certainly well-timed for people looking to escape the damp and dreary conditions, and the 136px monthly uplift in cinema spending is a real standout figure.”

Ms Clarkin said families across the country will now be hoping that the onset of August brings about an improvement in the weather.

A sustained blast of sunshine would be most welcome, and it would certainly be nice to be reflecting on a spending spike on paddling pools and ice-cream in the Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse next month, she said.

Bumper weekend for cinemas in UK and North America as Barbenheimer sweeps box office