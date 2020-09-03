Banks mull payment break extension for worst-hit businesses

'It is understood banks are considering further extending business loan payment breaks.' (Stock image: Joe Giddens/PA)

Banks are considering offering a further extension to payment breaks for firms including in the hospitality sector, particularly pubs that have been forced to close for months, the Irish Independent has learned.

While lenders may again extend payment breaks for businesses forced to close due to the pandemic restrictions, homeowners are unlikely to see the breaks stretched out beyond the current six months, it has been learned.

The six-month moratorium on mortgage repayments put in place by the banks and other lenders in March expires at the end of this month.

Around half of the almost 86,000 mortgage payment breaks that have been granted to borrowers since they were introduced by lenders in March were still active at the end of August, according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Of the 43,000 of the breaks that had expired, some nine out of ten of these borrowers have returned to full repayment. There were 37,000 breaks extended from three to six months, with most of those breaks still active.

Those on payment breaks have not had their credit rating negatively impacted.

Sources indicate that lenders are unlikely to extend the payment break for residential mortgage holders by another three months, unless ordered to do so by regulator, the European Banking Authority.

However, it is understood banks are considering further extending business loan payment breaks.

This is particularly the case for firms in the hospitality sector, especially 'wet pubs'.

"Lenders are looking at the situation with business loans. It depends on the viability of the business into the future. Will, say a pub, be able to trade profitably once it reopens? If they have a future they may get a new extension."

The scheme is still open to residential mortgage holders, who have not applied for a payment break up to now, to apply for one by the end of this month.

If borrowers are granted a break by their lender, it could remain in place for six months.

The move comes after the Licensed Vintners' Association (LVA) claimed thousands of pub owners could end up defaulting on their mortgages in the coming months as those not serving food have not been allowed to open.

And the Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland has called for the current loan moratorium to be extended for a further six months to give its members a chance to survive and recover.

Irish Independent