Banks confirm payment break extension

BANKS and other lenders have confirmed that they are to offer a further three-month extension to the payment breaks for customers impacted by the pandemic.

Banks and other lenders already offer three-month payment breaks, but will now offer another three months to personal customers and businesses.

It comes after the Irish Independent reported AIB boss Colin Hunt saying such a move was being put in place.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland confirmed the move. Its members including the five main retail banks, together with non-bank lenders and specialist lenders, and credit servicing firms that operate on behalf of vulture funds.

The banking body said the extension will allow impacted personal and business customers a payment break of up to six months in total.

The same extension arrangement will also be available to Covid-19 impacted customers who have yet apply for a payment break.

It understood those availing of another three-month payment break, in addition to a payment break already in place, will not have this recorded on their credit record as a missed payment.

This is in line with the three-month payment break arrangements already in place.

However, as with the existing scheme, interest will still be charged for the months when no payments are being made, and will be added to the total owed.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty has claimed this means banks are making money out of payment extensions.

Over 65,000 mortgage payment breaks and over 22,000 SME payment breaks have been granted since the industry-wide payment breaks were announced on March 18.

Banking and Payments Federation chief executive Brian Hayes said the latest move was an important signal to those most affected by the economic impact of the virus, be they mortgage holders, those with personal loans or SMEs.

He said what he described as a pragmatic approach had been taken by the Central Bank to the issue.

Online Editors