Banks are accused of ‘spinning’ to discourage the use of cash – but warning issued that charges will come down the line

For many, cash is still king. Those over 55 and/or living in rural areas are the most likely to predominately use physical currency. Photo: Getty

Banks have been accused of “spinning” to consumers to encourage them to cut down on their use of cash.

It comes after the banking lobby group published new figures on the use of contactless card payments and online banking, but the Banking and Payments Federation data makes no reference to the use of cash.

Michael Kilcoyne, chairman of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland, accused banks of “spinning” to accelerate the move towards digital payments.

“There is a lot of spinning going on with the banks. They are trying to get us away from using cash to go contactless. They will then start charging for that,” Mr Kilcoyne said.

He said banks were not charging for the use of contactless cards at the moment. But he claimed the banks were trying to encourage the use of contactless cards and would implement charges in the future.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland said in a statement the use of contactless payment cards shot up by almost 18pc in the first three months of the year.

Almost three million payments a day are made with contactless cards.

Asked about the use of cash, it said it did not have any figures on that.

Commenting on the figures, head of payments at the Banking and Payments Federation Gillian Byrne said: “Today’s report shows the continued shift by consumers towards contactless payments with volumes surging by nearly 18pc in Q1 2023.”

The average payment value reached €17.05, up from €16.40 a year earlier.

The EU published a package of reforms this week, among them measures to preserve the role of cash.

Under the proposed rules pharmacies and other “essential” retailers could be forced to accept cash payments under a new EU law.

The draft regulation, which has first to be adopted by MEPs and governments, was tabled by the European Commission on Wednesday, June 28 in a bid to reassure consumers that the EU is not abandoning cash as it moves ahead with its plans for a digital euro.

It pre-empts Finance Minister Michael McGrath’s own access to cash law, which he has promised to introduce next year.

Under the new EU rules – which would be directly applicable in Irish law once adopted – the commission could order the Government to ensure banks in certain regions maintain a certain number of ATMs or that post offices or newsagents offer cash services.

The EU would only intervene if cash falls below certain limits and the Government fails to take action itself.

“The digital euro might replace cash, but cash is here to stay,” said EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

The package proposes to formally make euro notes and coins legal tender in a bid to avoid people without bank accounts or having difficulty making electronic payments being excluded.

Irish people continue to have a strong attachment to cash. This was reflected in the fact that AIB was forced into a U-turn this time last year when its proposed withdrawing cash services and taking ATMs out of 70 of its branches.

And results of a survey conducted by Behaviour & Attitudes for the Department of Finance last year show that one in five consumers use cash solely.

This number is highest amongst those who are 55 years or older and those who live in rural areas.