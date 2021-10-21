‘We will exit the pandemic without a functioning bank branch network’, says FSU after AIB announces closures

The head of the Financial Services Union (FSU) is calling on Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf to discuss pausing plans by both Bank of Ireland and AIB to close a number of their branches until the economy reopens.

John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU said AIB’s announcement yesterday of its plans to close 15 branches, mostly in Dublin and Cork, will have a severe impact on communities and businesses.

“We will exit the pandemic without a functioning bank branch network and with local communities and small businesses bereft of vital banking facilities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The branch network is being destroyed without a word of concern expressed by the Governor of the Central Bank who has responsibility for consumer protection.

"We know when Bank of Ireland made their announcement to close 88 branches that the Central Bank Governor had not even met the bank to discuss the issue,” he said.

"We would call on the Governor to immediately meet with both BOI and AIB and ask them to pause any branch closures until society and the economy reopens and a full debate occurs on the future of banking in Ireland.

“It is clear our two main banks have placed additional profits before their societal obligations and are using Covid as cover to remove vital services from communities across the country,” he said.

The FSU has called for a banking forum to discuss the issue of closures .

Consumers Association of Ireland chairman Michael Kilcoyne said the planned closures were “an appalling way to treat customers”.

“They have no regard whatsoever for the consumers who made them what they are,” he added.

AIB announced it is to close 15 branches by December, claiming branch visits have largely been replaced by online banking.

These include branches in Donnybrook, Sutton, Sandyford, Skerries, Dalkey and 37/38 O’Connell Street – all in Dublin – as well as Cork branches on College Road, Blackrock Road, Little Island, North Main Street, Douglas Court, Golden Island and Ballyphehane.

It also intends to close the branch on Newcastle Road in Galway and on Ennis Road in Limerick.