Warning as AIB customers hit by text scam

AIB has warned its customers to be alert as fraudsters target the bank with a text message scam.

The criminals are sending text messages from the same number used by the bank to provide customers with a code to verify purchases.

A similar text scam that hit Bank of Ireland customers last year meant customers lost thousands of euro after inadvertently giving banking information to fraudsters.

Bank of Ireland was eventually forced to compensate the customers after months of controversy.

In both the AIB and Bank of Ireland cases the fraudsters are dropping a text into a genuine thread of text messages from the bank.

The fake text sent to AIB customers, replete with grammatical mistakes, says: “A payment instruction was made from your account beneficiary “Jacky”. Not You?”

It asks the customer to review the transaction at a website address, which is a copy of AIB’s website designed to capture customers’ bank codes and PIN numbers.

It comes from the same text number as genuine ones from the bank.

A spokesman for the AIB denied its IT systems have been hacked, but it admitted that fraudsters are sending text messages claiming they are coming from it.

The bank could not say how many customers had been duped by the texts and lost money.

Fraudsters are known to bulk buy text messages and send them randomly to mobile phones.

They don’t have prior knowledge that the receivers are customers of a particular bank.

However, they rely on the fact that some people may click on a link and then provide their confidential banking details, a banking source said.

A message on the AIB website says: “Fraudsters are targeting customers like you by sending text messages claiming to be AIB and/or other legitimate companies.”

These messages request customers to click a link to review or block a fraudulent transaction on their account, or claim the customer is locked out of their account.

“You may also be asked to input codes from your Card Reader or divulge a One Time Passcode (OTP),” AIB said. “These text messages are fraudulent.”

Four out of five people were targeted by bank fraudsters last year, according to research published by AIB last month.

Fraud losses on credit and debit cards amounted to €22m, according to industry data compiled by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Four in five people have either received a text, a call or an email that they believed to be fraudulent, according to the AIB research.

Customers who were over the age of 55 were more likely to be targeted, with 85pc saying that they had received a fraudulent communication last year.

Younger customers are also being hit, with 80pc of people aged 18 to 34 saying they had been targeted by fraudsters.

Last August Bank of Ireland agreed to reimburse customers hit by a cyber fraud that dropped fake texts into genuine interactions between the bank and account holders.

One listener told Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s ‘Liveline’ he lost €10,825 as a result of the scam.

The bank subsequently launched a fraud awareness campaign featuring TV personality Baz Ashmawy.

Online Editors