Union tells Central Bank to force departing banks to extend exit deadlines

FSU boss John O’Connell wants more engagement from the Central Bank on the closure of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank.

THE Central Bank has been called on to force Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland to extend their deadlines for withdrawing from this market.

The Financial Services Union also wants the Central Bank to convene a taskforce to coordinate an agreed implementation plan.

This should contain a range of measures to ease pressure on banking staff over the coming months, it said.

A survey the union commissioned shows its members are at breaking point dealing with the increased workload caused by the exits of Ulster Bank and KBC.

Financial Services Union general secretary John O’Connell said the survey of its members shows that 88pc of respondents feel stressed at work, either on a regular or very regular basis.

The study found that 73pc feel their workload has increased due to the exits of Ulster Bank and KBC.

Mr O’Connell called on the regulator to instruct Ulster Bank and KBC to extend their timelines for withdrawal.

He urged AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB to employ additional resources and staff to support customers changing accounts.

All three banks have committed to providing extra staff to deal with the tsunami of bank customers who will need to switch accounts.

“It was clear from the outset that a change this seismic would require the setting of realistic timelines for completion, extra resources, and staff to cope with the additional workload and the collaboration of all relevant stakeholders to ensure that there is a transparent and coordinated approach to this major change project,” Mr O’Connell told the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

He said it was “regrettable that the banks did not adopt this approach from the start”.

The union repeated its calls for the Central Bank to convene a taskforce to coordinate an agreed implementation plan containing a range of measures to ease pressure on staff over the coming months.

Such a plan would include a transparent process where all stakeholders can see how many accounts have been closed and switched on a weekly basis.

It would also involve the setting up of a dedicated desk in each branch to deal with customers looking to switch accounts or open a new account due to the exit of both banks.

The FSU wants a stop to any plans for banks to move to cashless branches for the next two years.

And it called for a commitment by Ulster Bank and KBC to keep existing branches open until at least the end of 2023.

There have been warnings the shut-down of the banks and the transfer of customer accounts to existing players in the market could end up being a disaster.

Around seven million separate direct debits, recurring card payments and credit transfers could be impacted by the mass movement of customers to new providers.

This includes consumer and business accounts, according to the Banking and Payments Federation.