Ulster Bank to transfer home and car insurance business to Aviva

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard, whose bank is pulling out of this country.

ULSTER Bank is transferring its home and car insurance customers to Aviva under a deal struck by the departing bank.

Aviva already underwrites its insurance policies, with the bank insisting there will be no change to terms and conditions.

Ulster Bank said that affected customers do not need to take any action and it will write to them shortly to communicate this change and what it means for them.

The transfer will take effect on a rolling basis from September 1.

The bank said that when a customer’s current insurance policy expires Aviva Direct will automatically issue a renewal quote before the renewal date and outline the terms of renewal cover.

At that point, custo mers can renew the policy or seek alternative cover with another provider, as they could have done previously.

The bank said once the transfer starts customers will continue to receive correspondence, as required, from Ulster Bank until their renewal date and their policies will continue to be serviced and administered by Aviva up to the renewal date.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said the announcement of this transfer to Aviva Direct is one more step in the phased withdrawal from this country.

“I am happy to inform our customers that they don't need to do anything until their policy comes up for renewal. We will be writing to customers in this regard to ensure that they remain supported throughout the transfer,” she said.

Ulster Bank announced a phased withdrawal from the State in February last year.

The bank, which is owned by UK lender NatWest, has 1.1 million customers here, along with 2,800 staff in 88 branches around the country.

Earlier this year Ulster Bank started the process of writing to its current and deposit account customers to warn them to move their accounts or close them.

It said: “These letters/emails are being issued in tranches, to help to facilitate orderly account switching and new account opening across the industry and to avoid a single closure date for customers and the industry.

“Customers are not obliged to take any action until they receive their letter or email from us; our branches will remain open throughout this Choose-Move-Close process, to ensure that all customers will have in-branch support available to them, should they require it.”

There are around 900,000 current and deposit account customers with the bank.

It is giving customers six months to find a new account or to close their account.

Ulster Bank also announced reduced branch services last month as part of the closure plans.