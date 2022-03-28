Ulster Bank to shut counter services from 1pm in all branches as it steps up closure preparations

Ulster Bank plans to restrict counter services in its branches as it nears an exit from this market.

ULSTER Bank has announced the latest steps in the wind-down of its operations in this market.

It is to stop accepting mortgage applications from existing customers from the end of next month and plans to restrict counter services in its branches from July.

The bank is to write to thousands of customers in the coming weeks giving them six months’ notice to choose a new banking provider and close their account.

Initially the letters will be sent to those with current and deposit accounts. For now, other accounts, such as mortgage accounts, are not impacted, the bank said.

The bank said it will no longer offer mortgage approval in principle for existing customers from April 29 next.

And from June 10 it will close to new mortgage applications from existing customers.

This means that from 10 June, the only personal banking new business available will be the servicing of existing customers to switch rates or avail of offset and tracker ‘porter’ products, and on an exceptional basis, emergency, temporary overdrafts, or credit card limit increases.

It has already ceased all new mortgage business for people who do not already bank with it, with some exceptions.

Ulster Bank also plans to restrict some of its counter opening times and services in its branches from July 1. It said this was so its staff can concentrate on supporting customers to “Choose-Move-Close” their accounts.

This will see Ulster Bank closing counters in all branches from 1pm.

Counter staff will remain in the open branch to concentrate on face-to face assistance for customers.

Also from July 1, it will cease counter foreign exchange services and it will no longer offer nightsafe services.

There is no change to new product availability for existing business customers, Ulster Bank said. Lombard Ireland will remain open for new and existing customers.

The bank will write to current and deposit account customers (personal and business) in tranches.

Customers are not obliged to take any action until they hear from Ulster Bank.

It said it does not expect a bank-wide redundancy programme to open in the first half of this year, but there may be smaller team-based programmes as work in those areas conclude.

The bank has around 360,000 active personal current accounts.

It has around 300,000 personal deposit accounts, some 155,000 of whom do not have a current account with it.

There are around 70,000 business current and deposit accounts. These customers will also receive a “Choose-Move-Close” letter or email shortly, the majority of which are active current accounts.

After Ulster Bank customers receive this initial communication, they will be prompted at various times over their six-month notice period, through reminder text messages, prompts on the mobile app and internet banking as well as follow-up letters or emails and calls.

The bank said: “If at the end of this six-month period a customer has not moved their account, the account will be frozen and within a month a cheque will be issued for the account balance, less any fees, stamp duty etc. payable.”

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said: “We know this will be a busy period ahead for customers and we will reach out to as many as possible in the coming weeks and months to ensure that they are aware of the changes and to offer them help and support.”

She encouraged customers to consider the many different types of accounts and services on offer as they research their choice for a banking alternative.

Ms Howard said the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (ccpc.ie) website is useful in exploring the switching process and the different types of accounts on offer.

There is an Ulster Bank helpline at 1800 656 001.