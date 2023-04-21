Ulster Bank to close doors on 63 branches across Ireland for the last time today

Ulster Bank said some customer services will continue through telephone and online channels. Photo: John Walsh

The last remaining Ulster Bank branches are to shut permanently from the close of business today .

Sixty-three branches across the country will close their doors for the last time, as the bank accelerates its exit from the State.

The bank said some customer services and supports will continue through telephone and online channels. It insisted that known vulnerable customers will continue to be supported in moving to a new banking provider.

Despite Ulster Bank and KBC Bank repeatedly calling on their customers to close their accounts and put alternative banking arrangements in place, thousands have yet to do so.

A total of 167,988 current accounts remained open in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank at the end of last month, the Central Bank said last week.

More than 60,000 of these were customers’ primary accounts. This means the accounts were being used to receive salary or pension payments, and pay bills such as mortgages or rent.

Just 85pc of current accounts that were open at the beginning of last year were either closed or inactive as at the end of last month.

“Today is a poignant day in Ulster Bank’s 187-year history as our remaining 63 branches in the Republic of Ireland will close their doors for the last time,” Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said:

“While the focus in recent months has been on supporting our customers as they move to new banking providers, we know our branches and colleagues have been a central part of communities around the country for many years.”

She thanked the bank’s staff for what she said were a challenging two years since the bank’s exit from this country was announced.

“As the closure of current and deposit accounts materially concludes, I strongly urge any remaining customer who has not yet moved their current and deposit account to act swiftly to find a new provider and move their accounts.

“Although our branches will no longer be open after today, we are still here to support our remaining customers,” she added.

Ulster Bank has been reducing branch services on a phased basis since its withdrawal was announced. Branch transactions have reduced 99pc since January 2021.

Less than 5pc of known vulnerable customers typically use the branch network currently, it said.

In January, Ulster Bank formally wrote to customers providing them with notice of the closure of its branch network. Customers who continue to have an account were urged to take action and move to a new provider.