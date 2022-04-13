Ulster Bank starts writing to customers about closure plans

Ulster Bank preparing for its exit from this market

ULSTER Bank has started the process of writing to its current and deposit account customers to warn them to move their accounts or close them.

There are around 900,000 current and deposit account customers with the bank.

The letters are being sent on a phased and rolling basis to ensure that the process is orderly, the bank said.

Ulster Bank said that customers do not have to take any action until they receive a letter or email from it.

And it is giving customers six months to find a new account or to close their account.

This is in contrast to KBC Bank which announced yesterday that it will begin writing to its 300,000 or so current account customers from June, but will only give them 90 days to switch and change.

The Financial Services Union branded the tighter deadline for KBC customers as “irresponsible”.

It said that giving customers 90 days to close their accounts, when at the same time it is nearly impossible to get a call answered from any of the main retail banks, demonstrates a complete disregard for their customers.

FSU secretary general John O’Connell questioned why the Central Bank was not intervening to ensure that realistic timelines are set and adhered to by both banks.

The two banks plan to shut down this year.

Ulster is hoping to sell €7.6bn of non-tracker mortgages and other loans, along with 25 branches, to Permanent TSB. But this needs approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

AIB plans to buy €4.2 billion in performing corporate and commercial loans from Ulster, pending competition approval

However, the Ulster Bank current and deposit accounts are not part of any of Ulster Bank’s sales, meaning customers will have to switch to a new provider.

Ulster Bank said it has started writing to almost one million current and deposit account holders “on a phased, rolling basis, to give them six months’ notice” to choose a new bank and switch over their accounts.

It said the first tranche of letters and emails has been sent. Customers are not obliged to take any action until they receive notification from the bank, it said.

Ulster Bank said: “As flagged on 28 March 2022, we have now formally begun writing to current and deposit account customers, on a phased, rolling basis, to give them six months’ notice to Choose a new provider, and Move and Close their Ulster Bank accounts.

“These letters/emails are being issued in tranches, to help to facilitate orderly account switching and new account opening across the industry and to avoid a single closure date for customers and the industry.

“Customers are not obliged to take any action until they receive their letter or email from us; our branches will remain open throughout this Choose-Move-Close process, to ensure that all customers will have in-branch support available to them, should they require it.”

Ulster Bank also announced reduced branch services last month as part of the closure plans.

People who have current accounts with KBC Bank have been told the accounts will be closing from June 1 next.

The bank said its customers will begin receiving notice soon that they must begin closing their current accounts ahead of the lender’s withdrawal from the Irish market.

A statement from the bank said that once customers receive the notification, they will have 90 days to shut their accounts.

Asked about customers with overdrafts, KBC said those customers will be provided with 120 days’ notice to reflect the fact that they may have to go through an application process with another provider.

Where a customer is not in a position to repay their overdraft, KBC said it will work with customers on an individual solution appropriate to their circumstances.

It has around 7,000 customers with overdraft limits attaching to their current accounts.