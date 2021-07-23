| 21.6°C Dublin

Ulster Bank Q&A: What happens to the staff? Will I have to change my bank account? And will I lose my tracker mortgage?

The full list of Ulster Bank branches impacted Expand

Close

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

THE long-heralded closure of Ulster Bank has moved up a gear.

Permanent TSB has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ulster Bank-owner Nat West to acquire €7.6bn of non-tracker mortgages, SME loans and 25 branches.

The proposed deal could also see between 400 and 500 Ulster Bank staff transfer to Permanent TSB.

