Ulster Bank pension and investment business to transfer to Irish Life

DEPARTING Ulster Bank has done a deal with Irish Life on the servicing of pensions, investments and life assurance products.

The agreement relates to the products bought from the bank but underwritten by Irish Life.

From July 31, advice services will be provided to policyholders by Irish Life.

Ulster Bank was the broker for the pensions, investments and life assurance products that were underwritten by Irish Life.

The bank said that since customer policies are already provided by Irish Life Assurance, the terms and conditions of the policies are not affected in any way.

Ulster Bank said it was writing to customers who have these products to explain what is happening.

Customers are being told the arrangement includes the transfer of their personal data that the bank holds relating to the advice given by Ulster Bank.

Customers have an opportunity to opt-out of the product deals, should they so wish, the bank said.

Customers will continue to receive annual correspondence directly from Irish Life Assurance in relation to their existing policy and their policies will continue to be serviced and administered by Irish Life Assurance until the policy maturity date, Ulster Bank said.

The bank is engaged in a phased withdrawal from this market and has begun to write to its one million current account and deposit customers giving them six months to put new banking arrangements in place.

Its non-tracker mortgages are being transferred to Permanent TSB, if regulatory approval is granted. AIB is hoping to get the green light to buy the tracker mortgages.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard said the latest move represents further progress on the bank’s phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.

“I am pleased that this transfer will offer these customers a seamless process as we transfer their service to Irish Life.

“We will be contacting customers shortly in this regard to ensure that they remain supported throughout the transfer.”

The latest announcement does not include other non-life assurance products where Ulster Bank is also an intermediary for Aviva selling home and car insurance.

Last month Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland were warned by the regulator they will be stopped exiting this market if replacement banking services for their customers are not put in place.

The Central Bank told the departing banks that it is to step up its oversight of the planned departures, which has been described as a massive upheaval in financial services.