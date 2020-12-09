Ulster Bank no-show an ‘insult’, TD tells committee

Ulster Bank has been accused of insulting its own customers and staff after management refused to appear at an Oireachtas Finance Committee hearing yesterday to discuss the bank’s potential exit from Ireland.

Earlier and separately, Central Bank Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said the loss of a bank from the Irish market risked pushing up borrowing costs and limiting access to credit for customers, without naming Ulster Bank but in response to a query from Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty about the bank’s plans.

The Finance Committee heard evidence in relation to the bank’s possible exit from the Irish market from John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union (FSU), which represents many of the lender’s almost 3,000 staff. But management, led by Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard, declined the invitation to attend.

Committee member Mick Barry TD said the bank’s refusal to attend was “a disgrace”.

"I’m not personally insulted but customers and workers have every right to feel insulted,” he said.

It is understood the bank’s Irish management did not believe they could elaborate further than parent NatWest already has on the possible implications of a review of the Irish operation ordered and initiated earlier this year.

Read More

The review could lead to a sale or wind-down of the Irish bank in order to recoup capital – including some of the £15bn (€16.5bn) bailout Ulster Bank got from its UK taxpayer-owned parent after the last crash. A wind-down of the bank could take years, if it happens.

Mr O’Connell told the committee that any information about the Ulster Bank process is limited and hard to access – even for staff who will be affected.

“The bank again and again, throughout this process, refused to engage with us on what is actually going on. It has been the media, through strong reporting, that has kept us, and indeed you, informed about elements of the process,” he said.

“A decision to close a bank as important as Ulster Bank would have a devastating impact not only on the staff, but on communities throughout Ireland, and on the commercial life of those communities. It would create enormous uncertainty – indeed it already has – for customers of the bank and it raises the distinct possibility that the Ulster Bank loan book, or at least major portions of it, could end up in the hands of a vulture fund,” he told TDs.

Ulster Bank is the third-biggest bank in this country with 88 branches, 3,000 staff and over one million customers, he told the Committee.

He said the bank had been paying dividends to NatWest until the Covid pandemic struck and were now using the crisis as a cover for a planned exit.

“It seems clear that NatWest have decided to use Covid-19 as a cover to prioritise some other agenda over any long-term strategy. They have decided that staff, customers, and communities in the Republic of Ireland are of little significance. To be blunt, they have manufactured a crisis using Covid-19 as cover,” he said.

He said the Minister for Finance should contact his counterpart in the UK and express the Government’s opposition to NatWest selling any part of the Ulster Bank loan book to a vulture fund, and said the Central Bank’s regime with regard to bank branch closures – which he called a “tick-box” exercise did not serve customers or communities.

Read More

Online Editors