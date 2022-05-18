Ulster Bank accused of ‘pulling the trigger’ on exit plan before it is ready

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard, whose bank is pulling out of this country.

ULSTER Bank was accused of “pulling the trigger” on its plans to exit this market despite regulators saying it was not ready to carry out the shut-down.

The accusation was made when the five retail banks and their lobby group appeared before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

They were called into the committee to discuss their handling of the tsunami of bank accounts that will have to be moved due to the planned closures of Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland.

Around one million deposit and current accounts will have to be moved.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accused Ulster Bank boss Jane Howard of starting the process of pulling out of this market despite the Central Bank saying the banks were not ready for the massive account closing and switching process.

Ms Howard told the committee her bank had set itself milestones when it announced it was pulling out of this market 15 months ago.

These included keeping customers updated on developments, minimising job losses, helping customers move to new account providers, and delaying dealing with non-performing loans to give those customers time to sort out their arrears, if they can.

She said the bank was telling its current and deposit account customers to find new providers.

But customers do not need to take any action until they receive a formal letter from the bank, Ms Howard said.

“After customers receive their initial letter, they will be prompted at various times over their six-month notice period, through reminder text messages, prompts in our mobile app and internet banking as well as follow-up letters, emails, and calls,” she said.

Ms Howard insisted Ulster Bank was determined to do the right thing by its customers.

It has so far issued 120,000 letters informing customers to close their accounts.

Some 30,000 customers have chosen new accounts, she said.

The bank said it has 70,000 customers with overdraft and appealing to them to contact it to discuss their options.

Labour’s Ged Nash accused KBC Bank Ireland accused the bank of being “in a hurry to leave this market”.

The bank had initially said customers would only have three months to close their KBC accounts and find new ones.

Mr Nash said he was taking it that the Central Bank forced KBC to give customers six months to close their accounts.

He was told by KBC it has 14,000 tracker mortgage accounts, which are moving to Bank of Ireland, subject to regulatory approval.

KBC Bank Ireland chief executive is Frank Jansen said the bank was fully aware of the apprehension around the volume of customers that will be seeking to open new current accounts and the challenge to the market that presents.

KBC has 130,000 current accounts, but 52,000 of them will need to find a new provider.

It said that of that 52,000, 97pc are digitally active.

“Also based on available data, we estimate that the remaining 78,000 already have an account with another provider,” he said.

KBC will not charge current account maintenance fees from the point at which it starts issuing closure notices in June.