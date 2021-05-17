Trust remains low in banks more than a decade after financial collapse

TRUST in banks remains low more than a decade after the financial collapse, according to surveys of the public and banking staff show.

Four out of 10 people say their perception of banks has worsened since 2008, according to research commissioned by Irish Banking Culture Board.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe warned banks that they need to do more to build trust for customers and staff.

The survey of staff found one in five wanted to raise concerns with their bosses about the conduct of the bank but choose not to as they feared the consequences, or felt it would be futile to bring the matter to the attention of senior people.

The research was commissioned by the Irish Banking Culture Board which was set up two years ago to improve the conduct of the banks in the wake of the tracker mortgage scandal, which was first exposed in the ‘Irish Independent’.

But more than a decade on from the banking collapse market research among the public found trust levels remain low, and are well below international benchmarks.

The industry’s net trust score is measured at minus 28. This is well below international norms.

Survey results threw up issues around the integrity and honesty of the banks.

This was particularly the case when it comes to the handling of vulnerable customers.

Chief executive of the Banking Culture Board Marion Kelly said: “It is clear there remains significant levels of mistrust among the public.”

Trust was especially low in rural areas where branches have closed, reducing human interaction.

Minister Donohoe told the board, in an online conference, that the banks had missed an opportunity during the worst of the pandemic to build trust with the public.

He said that the surveys show that while cultural change is occurring in the banking system that more needs to be done.

A survey of 10,648 banking staff, which represents around half of those working in the sector, found that staff were seeing an improvement in how they perceive they are being treated by bank bosses.

But the board said more needs to be done.

Just over half of the staff surveyed said they were proud to work in their organisation, which is below international norms.

Ms Kelly said improvements have been made in the banking sector, but the public are still wary of the sector.

“The fact remains that 43pc say their perception of banks has worsened since 2008.”

She said that only cultural change that comes from within can be authentic and sustainable.

“We are pleased our bank staff survey results show progress being made internally across all IBCB [Irish Banking Culture Board] member banks since 2018.

“It is clear, however, from results of our public trust survey, that internal changes in culture have yet to resonate externally with a significant majority of bank customers and the public in general.”

She said trust levels among the public are not where they need to be.

The board is determined to facilitate cultural change in the banking sector in Ireland, that sees these trust levels improve, she said.