State extends Bank of Ireland share sale as it reduces taxpayers’ stake in lender

The Finance Minister has further extended a Bank of Ireland share trading plan as he continues to reduce the State’s stake in the bank.

The third phase of the plan will now end no later than October 18 this year.

The Government is currently selling around 1pc of its stake in Bank of Ireland per month and is on track to exit its shareholding even before the programme ends in October.

Taxpayers now own less than 5pc of the lender, down from 13.9pc when the share trading plan began last summer.

The share trading plan has brought in total proceeds of €532m so far, including €283m in the second phase, the Department of Finance said.

The average share price achieved in the second phase of the plan was €5.64, up from an average of €4.96 in phase one.

Taxpayers had been the biggest shareholder in the bank since its €4.7bn bailout following the financial crisis in 2009, but became minority shareholders last year.

“The share trading plan, which slowly sells our shares into the market, has enabled us to benefit from the gradual rise in Bank of Ireland’s share price since last summer and I believe it is in our best interest to extend the plan for a further period,” said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Under the plan, shares will not be sold below a pre-determined floor price that the Department of Finance is keeping under review.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited will continue to act on behalf of the minister on the plan targeting “up to but no more than15pc of the expected aggregate total trading volume” in Bank of Ireland until October.

The number of shares sold will depend on market conditions, the Department said in a statement.

The Department of Finance is being advised by law firms N.M. Rothschild & Sons and William Fry.

Davy stockbrokers expect the Government to exit its Bank of Ireland shareholding by the end of September.

Davy analyst Diarmaid Sheridan said attention will now turn to the Government’s plans for AIB – which recently announced a €91m share buyback scheme after returning to profit in 2021 – and PTSB, which is set to acquire Ulster Bank assets.

The announcement comes the day after Bank of Ireland commenced a €50m share buyback scheme, its first in almost 20 years, as it returned to profit in 2021.

The return to share buybacks – last seen in 2004 – comes as the State sold down most of the stake that it had acquired during the financial crisis and as the banking sector readies for its biggest post-crash transformation as Ulster Bank and KBC quit Ireland.