Revolut to move regulation of Irish accounts to Lithuania

FAST-growing money app Revolut is to temporarily move the regulation of its Irish customers to Lithuania.

The company currently operates here under a UK e-money licence under what is know as “passporting” arrangements.

But Brexit has forced it to migrate its business to European Union member Lithuania.

The move will mean its customers here who have direct debits and other recurring payments coming from their Revolut accounts will have to contact any companies paid regularly from their accounts to update them about this.

This is because the Revolut IBAN (International Bank Account Number) will change from one that starts with GB to one that starts with LT.

Revolut says it has one million customers in this country.

It said it has “applied to be authorised by the Central Bank as an e-money institution as part of our post-Brexit strategy of operating around three European hubs”.

It said the licensing process in Ireland is ongoing.

While this process is ongoing, to ensure that Brexit does not impact its Irish customers, it plans to temporarily migrate their accounts to Revolut’s e-money licensed business in the EU, based in Lithuania.

“Our plan is that once the business in Ireland is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland, we will migrate our Irish Revolut customers to the Irish entity and, in due course, many of our other Western European customers.”

After Brexit, on December 31st, Britain will give up its so-called “passporting rights” and the UK regulator will no longer be able to oversee the accounts of EU citizens.

Passporting rights refer to the rights that allow banks, and financial services firms to operate their business in any EU, without being subject to further authorisation from each country.

The change will mean Revolut’s Irish customers will be regulated by the Bank of Lithuania, which granted Revolut an e-money licence in 2018.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said the change would mean that anyone getting paid into their Revolut account by their employer must let them know that the account details have changed.

“You must also update any direct debits or standing orders you have, otherwise they could bounce and you could be hit with referral fees, which will also place your credit rating at risk,” he said.

For most Revolut customers who top-up their account through the app by using their main bank’s debit card, there won’t be any change, Mr Cassidy said.

The migration of the accounts won’t start until December.

Revolut said it will notify customers in advance that their IBAN will change, and give them their new IBAN details on the day they are migrated.

