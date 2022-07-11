Public trust in banks remains low more than a decade on from financial crash

Report comes as both KBC and Ulster Bank prepare to exit the market here. Photo: Aidan Crawley

More than a decade after the financial crash that left taxpayers on the hook for tens of billions of euro in bank bailouts, trust in the banking sector remains at extremely low levels, a new survey published this morning shows.

Nearly 80pc of people still do not trust bank bosses to act with integrity, particularly when things go wrong, according to the latest report on public trust in banking from the Irish Banking Culture Board.

With banks still forking out millions of euros in fines for their role in the tracker mortgage scandal, they have woefully failed to rebuild trust among the general public, businesses and farmers.

The report from the board – established by the five main banks here in 2019 – lays bare the deep mistrust the public still has in the institutions.

It shows that 80pc of the people surveyed say the banks do not care about people in vulnerable positions or shoulder accountability for poor behaviour or mistakes.

The damning indictment of the banks’ behaviour comes as both KBC and Ulster Bank prepare to exit the market here, severely curtailing retail banking competition in Ireland.

Of the more than 1,000 people surveyed, 80pc do not think the banks show any evidence of doing any good in society, while the same percentage do not believe banks put customers’ needs first when making decisions.

The Irish Banking Culture Board has attempted to dress up the dire findings by insisting they show that trust in the banking sector “remains stable”.

But its chief executive, Marion Kelly, acknowledged that the report is a “clear illustration of the extent of the challenge in changing banking culture in Ireland”.

“Progress is being made but the process of cultural improvement will take time,” she said.

But nearly 15 years after Ireland’s banking sector started heading down the tubes, the banks have still failed to rebuild any meaningful social capital, whatever about their balance sheets.

The report claims that the fact the public’s almost complete lack of trust in the banks’ integrity has not worsened over the past year “is significant”.

Irish Banking Culture Board chairman, former High Court judge John Hedigan, said “more work needs to be done to address deeply ingrained feelings of distrust towards the banking sector amongst the Irish public”.

He said that “continued positive behaviour” by the retail banks is required to restore trust.

For the first time, the survey specifically included farmers.

It found that they have a deep mistrust of the banks.

Half of them do not think banks offer low-cost finance to them.

While 41pc say the banks are not responsive when dealing with farmers.

The survey also found that factors including runaway inflation and the continuing war in Ukraine mean most people think the economy is in for a shock over the next year.