Property prices are still rising but higher mortgage rates and higher costs could see prices ease in the months ahead.

PROPERTY prices have continued increase despite mortgage rate hikes and the spiralling cost of living making buying a home more difficult.

But the rate of rise is slowing down.

Central Statistics Office figures for October show prices increased by 9.8pc in the year to October.

In Dublin prices rose by 8.3pc, and prices outside Dublin were up by 11pc, according to the Central

Statistics Office.

Property experts said the latest figures are based on purchase deals concluded a number of months ago, which means the CSO index may show a further easing in the rate of price rises in the months ahead.

On a monthly basis prices rose by 0.4pc in October.

Although prices are continuing to rise, this is a slowdown on previous months.

In September the monthly rise was 0.6pc, and was 1.1pc in August.

There is some evidence of a slow property transactions.

In October some 4,296 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners.

This is a decrease of almost 1pc compared with the 4,335 purchases in October last year.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in year to October was €300,000.

The lowest median price for a house was €148,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €620,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Read More

The most expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months was Blackrock in Dublin, with a median price of €732,500, while Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, was the least expensive at €124,500."

CSO statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “Residential property prices rose by 9.8pc in the last 12 months, down from 10.7pc in the year to September 2022.

“In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 8.3pc, while property prices outside Dublin were 11pc higher than a year earlier.”

He said Dublin house prices increased by 8.5pc and apartment prices were up by 7.6pc. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 10.9pc, while Dublin City saw a rise of 7.2pc.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 11.3pc and apartment prices rose by 7.5pc. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) at 16.3pc, while at the other end of the scale, the South-West (Cork, Kerry) saw a 9.2pcrise.

The national index has now reached the value of 168.4, which is 2.9pc above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 5.7pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 1.8pc higher than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 129.5pc from their trough in early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen by 133.6pc from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 134.2pc higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Meanwhile, a separate release from the CSO shows that more than third of Irish households have received at least one inheritance or substantial gift at some point.

Some 3pc received an inheritance and 9pc received a gift.

The median or mid-point value of these intergenerational wealth transfers was €80,200 among recipient households.