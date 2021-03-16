Permanent TSB commits to keeping its branches open

PERMANENT TSB has committed to keeping all of its branches open.

The bank has 76 branches throughout the State.

It comes as Bank of Ireland is closing a third of its network, with fears AIB may also eventually shut some of its 200 branches and 70 EBS offices.

Director for retail banking at Permanent TSB Patrick Farrell said the bank was investing €5m in its branch network in the coming years.

This comes on the back of an investment of €20m in its branch network in the past two years, including upgrading some branches, increased customer training for branch staff and investments in new technology in branches.

Speaking in the bank’s state-of-the-art branch in Omni Shopping Centre in Santry in Dublin, Mr Farrell said the bank has introduced what it calls Quick Banking Machines into 44 branches.

These will automate cash transactions and free staff to support customers, he said.

“With the exception of coins, these machines can handle all the cash transactions that you associate with a cash desk but now the staff member can come out from behind the desk to work directly with customers.”

Mr Farrell said the bank was committed to the branch network and had no plans to reduce the number of branches it operates.

“Our brand revolves around community and we see branches as a community asset not just a bank asset so there is a natural desire to maintain a strong, dynamic branch network.

“We kept all 76 branches open since the Covid lockdowns began a year ago and we are committed to maintaining a nationwide network into the future.”

Mr Farrell said that the key to safeguarding branches was to allow them to evolve.

“Branches will change but they don’t have to disappear. We believe they are still a vital part of our business model and the key to safeguarding their future is to make them efficient and give customers valid reasons for using them.

Earlier this month Bank of Ireland said it was closing 103 branches in the Republic and Northern Ireland, as the acceleration in digital banking has now reached a “tipping point”.

The branches are due to close from the end of September.

It will bring the total level of branch closures across banks and building societies in in the State since the onset of the financial crisis to more than 500.

The decision of Ulster Bank’s parent to shut down the bank here means a further 88 branches are under threat.

